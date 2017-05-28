Sunday, May 28, 2017

'Large Black Flying Man' Sighting - Calumet Park Neighborhood in Chicago


I just received a telephone call from a witness in the Calumet Park neighborhood of Chicago.

The woman and her boyfriend noticed a large black figure above a group of trees in the vicinity of 127th & Ashland Ave. at approximately 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 27th. The witnesses state that they first thought that it was a black helicopter because of the size, though the distance was not determined. The object then rose further in the sky and became apparent that it was a large human-like being with wings.

They described it as black in color and it was flying without moving it's wings. They were shocked at the size as it silhouetted itself across the moon, which was visible in the late clear evening. There was still considerable light, but too dark to get a discernible video or photograph with their cellphone, though there was an attempt to capture photographic evidence.

They determined that it was not a plane or glider, but a living being of unknown origin. The description by the woman was that is looked like a 'large black flying man with wings.'

The woman (who did disclose her name to me) was disturbed by this encounter. She searched the internet and discovered my posts on Phantoms and Monsters. She was surprised by the previous sightings in Chicago, which she was not aware of. She plans to be vigilant during the next few evenings and will be making inquiries of possible sightings by other witnesses.

I found that the witnesses were very credible and made no attempt to embellish their sighting. Lon



