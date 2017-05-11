Daily 2 Cents: Was Nessie Seen in Recent Video? -- 'Woman in Black' Experience -- Betty's Ghost

Was Nessie Seen in Recent Video?
After more than eight months without a sighting, the Loch Ness Monster appears to be back with a bang.
Rob Jones, 35, from North Wales, filmed this footage on Sunday, of a mysterious shape moving across the loch.
Mr Jones said he remained sceptical: “I saw it quite far across the Loch near the castle, but by the time I stopped the van, It was very close and other people stopped to take photos too.
“Sadly I don’t believe in monsters, but would love to know what it was.”
Earlier this year Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, admitted that he was ‘worried’ by the lack of sightings, after eight months without a hit.
He said: “Last year was a record year with eight sightings but then she seems to have disappeared.” See video at Video: Does this prove the Loch Ness monster is real?
**********
'Woman in Black' Experience
Jimmy Church of Fade to Black radio discussed the time some strange people came to his door. He was talking to his guest, Nick Redfern, about the MIB and Women In Black:
“The only experience that I've had. My little experience that I've talked about on the show before. Was it a real men in black experience? Well, it was a woman in black, first off, okay. I had somebody that come up to my house, knocked on the door in a suit, and it was a woman and I want to say that the woman was of an Asian/Filipino ethnic kind of background. Black hair, for sure. Straight but shoulder length, in a black suit, that I remember. A dark suit, for sure. A suit. A business suit. Not a skirt. No. Pants. And she said that she was with the census and started asking me questions and I remember I shut the door on her and said, 'You gotta go!'
And then, 3 or 4 days later, right in the middle of the day, she shows up again, this time with a dude standing the back of her in a suit, saying the same thing. She had like an Ipad and was pressing the Ipad, you know, pressing buttons on the screen as she was talking to me and I was like, 'You know what, I don't want to talk to you' kind of thing. I was very uncomfortable with the whole thing and I remember, I looked around and there were no cars or anything but there was just something weird going on with them, looking up and down the street. I felt just something weird. Now there's nothing more to the story than that but it was a situation where I was definitely uncomfortable. I was thinking it was something else, not necessarily the men or women in black but I'm thinking NSA, I'm thinking CIA, I'm thinking FBI and that this whole thing was a ruse about the census because I never had anybody knock on my door for the census and not certainly dressed like that. So, anyway, don't they hire kids to go around and do that for summer jobs? I don't know. But definitely the census excuse I wasn't buying.”
Source: Fade To Black with Jimmy Church – June 23, 2016
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Up to 7000 Bodies Buried Under Medical Center
Researchers say they’ve discovered as many as 7,000 graves beneath the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s campus in Jackson.
The land was part of the Mississippi State Lunatic Asylum until it shut roughly 80 years ago, and experts say the find that was announced at the weekend potentially offers closure for families whose relatives vanished decades ago.
Research teams used ground-penetrating radar to painstakingly detect the suspected patients’ remains, buried in coffins, after uncovering 66 caskets in 2012, Dr. Molly Zuckerman, an associate anthropology professor at Mississippi State, told HuffPost.
According to Zuckerman, who is helping carry out excavations with the Mississippi State Asylum Cemetery Project, 35,000 people were institutionalized at the facility from 1855 until 1935. Read more at Up To 7,000 Bodies Found Buried Beneath University Of Mississippi Medical Center
**********
Betty's Ghost
When football season ended and there was nothing much to do on Friday nights except drink beer and stare up at the wide-open sky, teenagers used to park their pickups across the street from Odessa High School and wait to see the ghost they called Betty. According to legend, she would appear at the windows of the school auditorium at midnight—provided that students flashed their headlights three times or honked their horn and called out her name. The real Betty, it was said, had attended Odessa High decades before and had acted in a number of plays on the auditorium’s stage. But the facts of her death had been muddled with time, and each story was as apocryphal as the last: She had fallen off a ladder in the auditorium and broken her neck, students said. She had hanged herself in the theater. Her boyfriend, who was a varsity football player, had shot her onstage during a play.
So many teenagers made the late-night pilgrimage to see Betty that the high school deemed it prudent to paint over the windows of the school auditorium. During a later renovation, its facade was covered with bricks. But the stories about Betty never went away. Students still talk of “a presence” in the auditorium, one that is to blame for a long list of strange occurrences, from flickering lights and noises that cannot be explained to objects that appear to move on their own. Some claim to have seen her pacing the balcony or heard her footsteps behind them, only to find no one there. Rumors have flourished that a coach who knew the real Betty is visited by her, on occasion, in the field house and that a former vice principal who once caught a glimpse of her after hours was so spooked by the encounter that he refused to be in the school again by himself. “I hear her name on a daily basis,” says theater arts teacher Carl Moore, who has taught at Odessa High for four years. “Whenever something unexplained happens—a book falls on the floor in my classroom or the light board goes out during a technical rehearsal—someone always jokes, ‘It’s Betty.’” Read more at A Kiss Before Dying
**********
Today's Top Links
NASA's Mars Plan May Include Yearlong Mission to the Moon
We are drowning in faerie
UFOs & Plans For Prison Evacuations
Measles Outbreak, Fueled by Vaccine Fear, Sends Kids to Hospital
Snakebites on increase in Georgia in 2017
The Book of Mothman
Regression: Past-life Therapy for Here and Now Freedom
The Hidden Lives of Owls: The Science and Spirit of Nature's Most Elusive Birds
How to Survive a Sharknado and Other Unnatural Disasters: Fight Back When Monsters and Mother Nature Attack
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved