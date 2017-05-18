Daily 2 Cents: 'The trees just started walking' -- Mount St. Helens 'Recharging' -- Lost Time...'What just happened?'

“Check this out, this is a true story. We used to sneak in and go fishing at Green River golf course off the 91 Freeway in southern California. It's a long walk in, there's a couple lakes. There's one lake (the best one) all the way towards the back of the course, it rests against a big hill. We were walking (me and my cousin and another friend) toward the lake. We were almost there. And the trees surrounding the lake started moving. Like, they were surrounding the lake (around 6-10 of them). It was like we startled them and half went one way half went the other!!!). From the moonlight we could see the silhouettes move. It looked like the trees just started walking, like trying to clear out of there before we got there!! We stopped dead in our tracks and never fished that night. Nobody believes that story but it happened. I have seen UFOs too. No big deal. That stuff is 100% real no doubt, even have connections with other star races; Arcturians, Sirians, others. It's not even an argument. But that night I saw trees move! IT HAPPENED!”

It was the winter of 2003, I was 19 year old. I was driving out in the country, my friend Megan and I were taking my friend Tiffany home after the movies. Tiffany lived in the middle of nowhere, up in the hills about 30 miles outside Waverly, Ohio. We dropped Tiffany off at her house at 11pm, we knew it was exactly 11:00 because Tiffany had an 11 o'clock curfew and we got her home just in time.



We drove up the hill to Tiffany's house, she got out and we turned around and drove off back down the hill to the road. This was a small back road, the drive back to the main road takes about 15 minutes and involved about 4 different turns. Looking back Megan and I both remember driving for about a mile and making that first turn. Then suddenly I'm looking out the windshield and I see we are no longer on the same back road. We're back on the main road almost to the highway, 20 miles from where we were just seconds ago.



I looked over at Megan in the passanger seat, she looked like she was almost in a trance. I asked her "Megan how did we get here? We're almost to the highway.' She looked at me, tears in her eyes, and asked 'What just happened?' It was then that I looked down at the clock and it was 12:30. In the blink of an eye nearly an hour and a half had passed and we had somehow traveled 20 miles. We drove the rest of the way home in silence, totally in shock at what had happened.



Days later an image started popping in my mind. We are siting in the car, it's stopped in the middle of the road. We are both frozen staring at the headlights and the road in front of us. I also have a vague recollection of something in the trees off the side of the the road. Megan had similar memories. Its been 14 years and I still refuse to go back to that area. CJ

“My husband and I saw round, circular fire like structures (literally looked like they were on fire) floating up into the sky over the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. We took photos. They seemed to be transparent, but I did get what looked like a figure in the center of one circle. Our witnessing was July 14, 2016 - Thursday at 10:32pm."

****************Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980 after two months of increasing volcanic activity.That event is widely considered the most disastrous volcanic eruption in U.S. history. It killed 57 people, destroyed hundreds of homes, 57 bridges and some 200 miles of roads and highways in addition to leveling tens of thousands of acres of forest land.The eruption sent an ash cloud more than 12 miles into the atmosphere in just 10 minutes. The ash then spread across the continental U.S. in a matter of days and circled the earth within 15 days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The volcano had been dormant for more than 100 years until the seismic activity started to increase in March 1980.********************