Daily 2 Cents: 'Smiling' Alien Encounter -- Bizarre Modified' People -- Machete-Wielding Clown Terrorizes Drivers

1975 - Longmont, Colorado



“A long time ago when I was young kid, 12 or 13 years old, back in 1975 or 1976. I was living in Longmont, Colorado...living out in the country with my parents. I was riding back one night from my friend's house and, you know, I called my parents and told them, 'hey, I'm coming home.' So I got on my bicycle and started riding back home. There's this big hill on the way home, and it was dusk out. I've rode up on top of the hill and, you could see the countryside and everything, and I seen these red lights. The red lights were like shimmering and bouncing up and down, and I thought that's got to be a helicopter. The next thing you know that things started coming up and it was bouncing as it's coming up to me. It flew right up to me on the hillside and it was a really small silver disc. It had a window in it and there was an alien there operating these handles and stuff trying to like keep the ship leveled. I was sitting there amazed.



You know, the thing about it was at the time I wasn't even thinking about aliens. I wasn't even thinking that way. Well, this thing flew up into my face and this window there, and this alien and it wasn't a grey alien, like you see on TV. It wasn't like that. He had white skin and big eyes, right, and kind of a small nose and a small mouth, big round head but small body. (Jimmy Church asks how far away was the craft) Oh god, maybe 15 or 20 feet. It was really intense and I was sitting on the hill on my bicycle holding the bicycle handles. It was operating the knobs, like I told you, the thing was kind of bouncing around and shimmering. I was going to reach up to wave at him and he looked right at my hand like he was going to get ready to shoot me or something. I didn't move. I just stood there and looked at him with my eyes wide open and I smiled. He smiled right back and then he flew off. The lights disappeared and I kind of got scared and went home. (Church asks if he told the parents) I didn't tell them nothing, right, and I didn't tell anybody nothing until almost 10 years ago."

