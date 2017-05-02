Daily 2 Cents: The Rake vs. Rogue Dryad -- Ghost Girl...or Not? -- 'House of Snakes' Nightmare

The Rake vs. Rogue Dryad
I recently received the following information:
Mr. Strickler,
First off, I've been following your blog for a time, and I appreciate your steadfast work. I myself am an aspiring amateur Paranormal Investigator, and a big fan.
Now, let me start by saying that of the encounters I am about to describe, I have never personally experienced any of them, and this is due in part to the theory I will lay before you in good time.
I live in the western part of North Carolina, in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Asheville, and over the years have had a number of people visiting my neck of the woods describe rather frightening encounters with a similar phenomenon. The first of note was years back, around 2008. A friend of mine and practicing medium met with me at Andrew's Geyser, a local monument known for its Civil War past and shadow people, and she claims to have seen a very disturbing creature, a gaunt humanoid with pale deathly flesh, willowy limbs, black eyes, and a gaping maw that seemed to emanate pure fear. she was very unsettled by this vision, but i never saw a thing. A few years later, 2011 or so, my significant other at the time would talk about a feeling of dread whenever she was alone in certain parts of the woods, and that she always had the feeling of being watched and unwelcome, occasionally seeing pale shapes dart in and out of the trees. Now, just in the past few days, around the 28th of April of this year, a close friend of mine was driving down a gravel road after visiting me and claims to have seen, crouching in the the forest just off of the road up on a small rise, a pale and terribly thin crouching figure. The description she gave was eerily similar to the account given by my medium acquaintance years before, even more eerie considering that these two have never met, yet describe the same entity. Their only connection is of course the woods, and myself.
Now, in my college days I theorized with a friend what my Medium ally had seen in 2008, and came up with an interesting hypothesis as to what she saw, what other people have encountered, and why I have never seen a thing, nor felt any unease or dread from these forests. The idea it thus: This creature, which bears many similarities to The Rake of quasi pop culture, is in fact a Dryad gone bad. These forests have been periodically clear cut and burned by loggers and the railroad for decades upon decades at this point, and I believe that nature spirits or tree spirits who survive this, will inevitable "go bad" or turn feral. the reason I have never seen nor felt the dreadful presence of this entity is because I have lived and grown in these woods with the recovering forest since I was a child, and this Dryad sort of adopted and claimed me, which would in turn explain why certain women would experience a sense of unwelcome.
I therefor further theorize that these "Rake" entities people seem to be experiencing are in fact more of these Dryads gone feral and angry, and will only be a more and more common encounter as industry and progress eat up more and more of their natural homelands.
Hope this information and ideas prove useful.
Your fellow stumbler in the dark, Jahshua Thompson
NOTE: It is an interesting comparison. What are your thoughts? Lon
**********
Ghost Girl...or Not?
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mysterious picture of a young girl in the woods near Cambridge has many locals there wondering, who she is and where did she came from?
Landowners just want to find the family but now the whole town is buzzing.
It is the picture that has everyone talking. Is it just a little kid lost in the woods or is it something supernatural?”
People around the Cambridge have mixed opinions.
“I think it’s a ghost. Why do you say that? Because look at it. It’s definitely a spirit.”
“I think it’s just a little girl playing in the woods. I don’t think it’s a ghost.”
“I don’t know. It’s kind of hard to believe whatever you see on social media nowadays.”
Taken by a trail cam in the woods off of Route 74 in Cambridge, this picture has had the whole town talking.
Chief George Bell has never seen anything like it.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never heard of a ghost running around the woods.”
New landowners just bought this chunk of woods, hoping to use it as a hunting area.
According to the chief, they set up the camera to make sure the general population didn’t go through them.
Then they saw the girl in the picture.
Chief Bell confirms it is real and the landowners simply wanted to inform the girl’s family.
“The idea originally was just to identify who the child was.”
Now it’s been a few weeks and still no one has come forward and imaginations are soaring.
“I don’t know there is some creepy stuff in this town.”
Even skeptics want answers.
“There has to be an explanation. I just hope they come forward
soon to clear it up.”
“I would say there’s no way that’s a ghost but that’s the kind of thing were I’d say ehh, I don’t know.”
Cambridge Police say they are still trying to identify the girl in the picture so if you know anything, ghost or not, you are asked to contact them.
**********
'House of Snakes' Nightmare
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — It sounds like a scene out of a horror movie: A Minnesota mom and her kids unsuspectingly move into a house full of snakes.
While it may sound hard to believe, it’s the frightening reality for a family left with few options after buying what they once considered the perfect home.
Like a couple of crime scene investigators, they treat the property like a puzzle, piecing together a homeowner’s worst nightmare.
“Typically, you’ll find them along the siding,” one pest control worker from Adam’s Pest Control said.
garter snakes House Of Snakes: Dream Home Turns Out To Be A Nightmare
(credit: CBS)
“That’s an access point for them to go ahead and get up,” another said.
When WCCO’s cameras visited, the pest control guys pulled five from hiding in less than an hour.
But the recent finds doesn’t truly tell the hell Angie Whitley has been living through.
“I hate that she’s going through this,” Mark Anderson, with Adam’s Pest Control, said. Read more at House Of Snakes: Dream Home Turns Out To Be A Nightmare
**********
Taking Care of Haunted Sachs Covered Bridge
(Gettysburg) -- One of "the most iconic spots in Adams County" is also one of its most poorly treated.
That's why Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel led a community effort to deter vandalism at the Sachs Covered Bridge, a historic landmark that connects Cumberland and Freedom townships.
Several county entities stepped up to install lights and cameras at the bridge in an attempt to prevent further human damage.
The Sachs Covered Bridge, built in 1854, was crossed by the Union and Confederate armies during the Battle of Gettysburg, according to a news release. The bridge is included on the National Register of Historic Places.
"Preserving and protecting that landmark is extremely significant," Phiel said. Read more at Community pitches in to deter Sachs Bridge vandalism
**********
**********
