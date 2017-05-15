Daily 2 Cents: Insectoid Beings Multiplying in Peru! -- Pastor Eaten by Crocodiles While Trying to 'Walk on Water' -- Expanded Perspectives...'Mothman & Dogman'

Insectoid Beings Multiplying in Peru!
Distrito de Lima, Peru - 2017-05-10: I have very important information to reveal, I have know some aliens that looks like human, but they are insects, they live here in Barranco District, there are about 30 individuals, I knew them very well, they are not aggressive, but they are multiplying very fast.
I have seen those individual transforming into something like spider tentacles.
The place: the Mochileros Bar y Barranco.
This is not a joke, I really need help.
latitude, longitude (Googlemaps)
12°09'03.0"s+77°01'19.2"w/ @-12.1509264,-77.0220858,21z
If you put a secret camera in front of this place, you can notice that there are about 5 people with 5 copies each one, it is very clear, they look like human, but they are many of the same people (replicas). I follow then this people thru Cibertec Intitute. At Miraflores District.
One of them, is thin and tall looks like white man and wear as usual light green t-shirt.
Please contact me, I need to know how to capture them, because they are very aggressive when they are in danger.
I know you will not believe until you see by your own eyes. - MUFON
Unknown Humanoid Sighting
Checotah, Oklahoma - 1949-06-20: I was out in the yard playing. We lived in an old farm house. My dad was a sharecropper. The house was set back off the main road on about a 1/4 mile road with trees on the west and east side with about 1/3 of mile open. When I saw it I went to tell my mother she dismissed me. She was busy fixing dinner for us but this has stayed with me even today. I have told two people, my daughter and grandson, in all my life. When I need to know if anyone has seen anything like this. He looked just like a man with his arms out stretched with something in his left hand. It looked like a paper bag to me. When he got about even with me he turn his head to the left and looked at me for a short time. He looked back and went on he moved to the east over the tree line. I'm not just how I felt this was late 1949 - MUFON
Pastor Eaten by Crocodiles While Trying to 'Walk on Water'
A pastor in Zimbabwe was reportedly eaten by crocodiles when he tried to recreate the biblical scene of walking on water.
According to Zimbabwe Today, Jonathan Mthethwa with the Saint of the Last Days Church attempted to perform the feat in a water body nicknamed Crocodile River which is known to be infested with the reptiles.
He is said to have walked about 100 feet in when three crocodiles started attacking him.
According to the Daily Post, Deacon Nkosi, a church member, reportedly said, "They finished him in a couple of minutes. All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water."
Nkosi is also quoted as saying, "We still don't understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week." - Reports: Pastor trying to walk on water gets eaten by crocodiles
Mothman, Dogman and More With Lon Strickler
Cam and Kyle speak with Lon Strickler about many of the recent Mothman sightings near the city of Chicago. Lon began the ‘Phantoms and Monsters’ blog in 2005, which has steadily grown in popularity and read daily by tens of thousands of paranormal enthusiasts, investigators and those seeking the truth!
