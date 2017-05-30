Daily 2 Cents: Huge Unknown 'Bird' in Northwest Indiana -- Vancouver Hotel's 'Lady in Red' -- 'Blue Book' UFO TV Drama

Huge Unknown 'Bird' in Northwest Indiana
Interesting sighting of a huge unknown 'bird' in northwest Indiana in the early 2000's...not too far from Chicago:
“My brother and his family lived in a more rural setting than myself. Often times I would spend a Saturday evening with him and his family relaxing under the many stars I never saw being closer to the city. It was tranquil quiet and the sky at night was lit up like fireworks with stars. One summer evening as it was approaching 11 PM or so we were talking and out of nowhere an enormous bird/owl/thing came off the roof of his 3 car garage and flew over us. As I looked up to the starlit sky it was completely blacked out by this thing and the sound of wings in air could be heard. My sister-in-law ran into the house but I strained to see what it was. It had an enormous wing span. It's silhouette just massive, maybe 7 feet or so across. I remember thinking that's too big for a bird, even an owl. My brother came out asking what all the fuss was that his wife was yelling at him to go see. I explained what I saw and he knows I am not a fabricator. I say what I saw. He said and I quote," Hell of a time for me to go to the head, huh...I missed it." So, to this day, when I'm out at night, I look up a whole lot more. This world has unexplained events everywhere. It was in NW Indiana in the early 2000's.”
Source: Youtube Comments, RenegadeTimes
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Vancouver Hotel's 'Lady in Red'
An elevator mechanic in Vancouver may have inadvertently photographed one of the city's most famous ghosts: the legendary 'Lady in Red.'
Scott Graham was working at a neighboring building last week when he snapped a photo of the historic Hotel Vancouver with his cell phone.
When he later looked at the photo, Graham noticed something amiss about the image as there appears to be a distinct red 'presence' lurking in one of the hotel's top floor windows.
Some suspect that the mechanic may have captured a glimpse of an infamous ghost dubbed the 'Lady in Red' who is said to haunt the Hotel Vancouver and has been seen on multiple occasions by guests and staff.
A subsequent investigation by the Vancouver Sun found that the area where the anomaly appears is actually closed to the public at this time due to maintenance, meaning that it is unlikely that the 'apparition' was simply a hotel guest wearing red.
For his part, Graham is skeptical that the oddity is the actual 'Lady in Red' as the self-described skeptic told the newspaper that "it's probably just some person wearing a red shirt that’s somewhere where they're not supposed to be."
Then again, perhaps the same could be said of the spirit some believe still lingers atop the Vancouver Hotel. Read more at 'Lady in Red' ghost sighting? Vancouver man shares spooky photo
**********
'Blue Book' UFO TV Drama
History – the TV outlet formerly known as The History Channel – is moving forward even further with their efforts on producing scripted series, and it seems that they may have landed a doozy. The channel, in conjunction with A+E Studios, has announced that they will be bringing to the airwaves ‘Blue Book,’ a series about UFO encounters “inspired by real-life events” and produced in part by legendary Hollywood creative Robert Zemeckis.
History is giving the show a straight-to-series order, meaning the show should be fast-tracked into full production in order to find its way on-screen as quickly as possible. Despite the title seeming a little vague, the series will be scripted yet will revolve around events grounded in reality. The show will follow the exploits of a college professor who is investigating true investigations into UFO sightings that were conducted by the US Air Force in the 1950s and 1960s.
About his involvement in the show, Zemeckis said:
“Rarely have I been associated with a project that is a perfect fusion of historical fact and extraordinary entertainment. We are grateful for A+E Studios’ and History’s support for what I know will be a fabulous series.”
A+E Studios president Paul Buccieri said:
“Blue Book is inspired by the true covert events of an era in American history shrouded in mystery. Robert Zemeckis and the creative team have shaped an incredibly compelling narrative, building upon History’s unique, growing brand of fact-based scripted programming.” - Robert Zemeckis Heads To TV With New UFO Drama ‘Blue Book’
**********
**********
