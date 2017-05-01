Daily 2 Cents: Haunted by the 'Rake' -- Attacked by Mothman-Like Creature -- Missing JFK Files To Be Released

Haunted by the 'Rake'
I recently received the following account:
Back in 2007 me and my ex lived in Cape Canaveral, FL. I was 23 at the time. One night (it was about 10pm or 11pm) I was talking to my friend on the phone and went outside to smoke. I was out there for a few mins when I looked out at our Jeep. I saw this thing sitting on it. It was like a person but not human. It was pale white and odd shaped. It was crouching on the back of the Jeep its knees went past its head in its arms what past the window of the Jeep. As I was looking at it slowly turned his head to look at me and its eyes are big and black. I immediately ran inside and told my friend I had to call her back later and I cried. My ex asked what happen. I tried to explain it to but I couldn't find the proper words to explain the thing that I had seen.
For years I didn't know what to call this thing. I didn't know how to explain it and then I ran across the Rake on the internet and it looks exactly like the thing I seen. Years have gone by and I've seldom thought out that thing, but recently gone back out towards Cape Canaveral it has been on my mind about every other day. It's terrifying. And at times it very hard to sleep. When I close my eyes I see it. TD
**********
Good News For the Chesapeake Bay
A record amount of underwater grass has been reported in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that there are 59,277 acres of underwater grass in the state's portion of the nation's largest estuary.
Underwater grass is important, because it is a key indicator of improving water clarity and quality. It is the fourth straight year bay grasses have increased.
The latest finding represents a 10 percent increase from 2015. The agency also says it surpasses Maryland's 2017 restoration goal of 57,000 acres, one year ahead of schedule.
Underwater grasses absorb and filter out nutrients and sediment, reduce shoreline erosion and provide habitat and protection for species like the blue crab and largemouth bass. - Agency reports record Chesapeake Bay underwater grass acres
**********
Attacked by Mothman-Like Creature
Fargo, ND - 1969-09-24: I was deeply scratched on my third eye by a Mothman type creature. I calmly walked out of my room to the living room squirting blood from my forehead. My terrified father picked me up and carried me to the nearby hospital saving my life. Many stitches were required. - MUFON
**********
Missing JFK Files To Be Released
The nation’s conspiracy-theorist-in-chief is facing a momentous decision. Will President Donald Trump allow the public to see a trove of thousands of long-secret government files about the event that, more than any other in modern American history, has fueled conspiracy theories – the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy?
The answer must come within months. And, according to a new timeline offered by the National Archives, it could come within weeks.
Under the deadline set by a 1992 law, Trump has six months left to decide whether he will block the release of an estimated 3,600 files related to the assassination that are still under seal at the Archives. From what is known of the JFK documents, most come from the CIA and FBI, and a number may help resolve lingering questions about whether those agencies missed evidence of a conspiracy in Kennedy’s death. As with every earlier release of JFK assassination documents in the 53 years since shots rang out in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, it is virtually certain that some of the files will be seized on to support popular conspiracy theories about Kennedy’s murder; other documents are likely to undermine them. Read more at Will Trump Release the Missing JFK Files?
**********
Today's Top Links
