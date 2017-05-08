Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre Entity Attachment Observed -- 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant' -- Arcane Radio...'PA. Bigfoot Camping Adventure' Review

Bizarre Entity Attachment Observed
I recently received the following account:
Hello,
I was at a Korean community grocery store in Sept 2015. I went to buy some items and as I was approaching the counter to pay, I noticed this twitchy small woman (young in mid twenties I'm guessing) but she looked like she was in the DT's in need of a fix. It's a shame really. I thought she would have been pretty if all cleaned up. Well I still thought she was pretty.
She was asking for matches but she had no money. I made my payment and asked for matches for the lady and it was just then at the corner of my eye I seen this..darker than dark mass just behind her but taller than her. I turned my head and looked directly at it. It was moving like iron filings that would shift as you moved a magnet, but not unlike a insect. It's eyes were bright like diamond white and angular like a diamond but on the sides <> <> It's head was also pointed and the head and back not unlike a Planarian worm. The weird thing as I looked down I seen the lady's arms and legs were wrapped from behind and underneath her appendages and the things body was pressed so close like a piece of clothing or blanket. That's when it moved, like an insert would like a twitch, when it moved so did the lady. Then as I look at it's face just above her head like someone peering over someone, just not fully. It turned and looked directly at me.
I have to tell you I knew enough from experience that you do not show fear and remain calm when all you want to do is scream and point and run, which I really wanted too. I acted like I was looking though it and looked around not caring that I was just seen and almost ran. The clerk handed her the matches and she thanked me then I left. As I left I was looking straight ahead but internally I was concentrating behind me wondering if it was still looking at me. All this time happened like under a minute.
I began wondering what I seen and drew it once I got home. I showed my siblings a few days later and told them what happened. They claimed it could be a possession, or a Djinn. I'm still not sure. But know this, I look at people now differently whom are on drugs or under the influence. How they move or walk is exactly like this creature moved. What if that is true, and part of the reason why they can't stop? You know if you watch these Zombie movies like Walking Dead...They kinda move like that too. It's just a weird way they walk, shuffle.
I haven't seen anything like this before, nor since. Maybe you or viewers might know what the heck I seen?
Winnipeg, Canada
Best Regards...EU
NOTE: Possibly a possession (maybe a thought-form manifestation and attachment...similar to a poltergeist entity). If the victim is compromised by drug abuse or a dangerous lifestyle, this scenario seems more likely. Very interesting that it was seen by another individual...not sure if EU has psychic tendencies. Lon
**********
Military Space Plane Returns After 2 Year Mission
The landing of an unmanned military space plane at Kennedy Space Center Sunday morning concluded an almost two-year mission in orbit, according to the U.S. Air Force.
The Air Force tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that the reusable X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle had landed safely, completing its fourth classified mission.
OTV-4 launched from Cape Canaveral on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on May 20, 2015.
Air Force officials have called the X-37B program, which is managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, "the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft."
The Air Force's two mini-shuttles have completed two missions each since the first launch from the Cape in 2010.
Three prior X-37B landings occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
The sonic boom could be heard throughout Central Florida. Some Brevard County residents might have heard the booms before the space plane landed at the Shuttle Landing Facility.
**********
The Mothman Returns
I had the opportunity to talk with Seth Breedlove this past weekend at the 'Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure.' I'm really looking forward to his next film The Mothman of Point Pleasant:
POINT PLEASANT, WV — Though film crews may cause a stir in most small towns, not so much in Point Pleasant.
Since the explosion of material on the city’s infamous Mothman, including a major motion picture dedicated to it (though that was filmed nowhere near Point Pleasant), seeing a film crew at the Mothman statue has become commonplace. The attention and tourists have become one of those things people in other small towns sometimes take for granted – like hospitality, or knowing exactly when the church bell rings on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Seth Breedlove, who lives in northern Ohio, is one of those filmmakers recently seen on the streets of Point Pleasant. He is a documentary filmmaker with the production company “Small Town Monsters” who credits the “Mothman Prophecies” film with his love of paranormal subject matters. However, that curiosity is paired with his upbringing by parents who owned a bookstore dedicated to books on history. In fact, the family traveled the country going to historical book shows. He was also a journalist at one time who enjoyed writing more about people’s lives than their crimes.
“The small human stories drew me to make the movies we make,” he said, adding this movie was an opportunity to tell something more than a scary story. Read more at ‘13 Months that Changed History’: Filming the Mothman mystery with ‘Small Town Monsters’
**********
Join us on Wednesday, May 10th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat. Call in 570-478-0902
The Arcane Radio event page - 'Bigfoot Camping Adventure' & Current Investigations
**********
