Daily 2 Cents: BEK Encounter Disables Handheld -- The 'Blue Man' -- Aussie Big Black Cat Sightings

BEK Encounter Disables Handheld
Ali Fahad wrote to 'Beyond The Darkness' about a BEK encounter:
Late April 2017 – Birmingham, UK
“My name is Ali and I'm from Birmingham UK. It has been raining pretty heavily here the past few days so there hasn't been any children playing outside, however, on my way back home from work a few nights ago, it must have been around 6:30 or 7:00 PM, I saw two children playing in the rain. I thought nothing of it since I did it as a child. It always rains in the UK so we just learn to adjust to it sometimes.
A few hours later, I was leaving my house to go to the gym as I do most evenings and these two kids are still playing in the exact same spot. I thought maybe their parents told them to not move too far away from the house which made sense. So I just carried on my way.
I was returning home from the gym and it was now 9:35 PM exactly and these kids were still there. Only this time they acknowledged that I had seen them and the younger of the two approached me and simply asked if I would let them in because its raining and their parents weren't home. I was going to let them in until I saw their eyes. They were completely black. The entire eye – black as coal! The brother began to approach. It looked as though he was older. The younger sibling was defiant and definitely in charge. She asked again, this time with more anger in her tone. 'Just let us in!' I stood frozen in fear so I said, 'Let me get you some help' and then I turned away and sprinted to my house, locked the door and ran to the window upstairs. I could see the kids still there. Now, this is where it gets weird. I took out my phone and thought, let me take a Snapchat of this and warn others.
As soon as I took the picture, they both looked up into the window like they knew what I was doing, and my phone, which was a 65% battery at the time, just died. I plugged the charger in and nothing. It wouldn’t even turn on. It's just dead. I look back out the window and the kids were gone.
The next day I went knocking on the doors of my neighbors and none of them had children except one couple who had one child but is only six months old so I definitely believe I had an encounter with something else.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - May 1, 2017
The 'Blue Man'
Perth, Western Australia - 1979-08-28: When I was 8 years old I traveled to Scotland with my mother to visit my grandparents. My grandparents lived in a duplex cottage (they lived in half with another family with a 12 year old son in the other half). The cottage was on the outskirts of Perth - in the countryside with a forest, river and old mill ruins behind it. It was August/September 1979 and I spent most days playing with Alan - the boy who lived next door to my grandparents. We ran around in the forest generally having fun as children do but there was an event that I can honestly say changed my life.
Alan and I were building a hut of some kind. The day was fine and clear - I was collecting old tin and sticks but for a few seconds a solid figure appeared to me beside a tree. It was human-sized and the most amazing turquoise blue. At first I thought it was like an old knight you would imagine with silver armor but it simply wasn't. It was blue, human sized and there for a few seconds. Alan noticed I was a bit startled and asked if I was alright to which I replied that I thought I had seen something. He asked what I saw to which I replied that it was weird but to my surprise he said it was the 'Blue Man' wasn't it. I asked Alan if he saw it too to which he replied not this time but he had seen it several times previously.
I don't remember facial features or details other than it was solid, the most beautiful turquoise blue all over and adult human sized. What I do know is it was real. Why it appeared I don't know but it has certainly had an effect on my life and I often wonder how many other people have seen turquoise blue figures. I have no idea where Alan is now but I am back in New Zealand with my eyes opened to things that don't always make sense. Has anyone else seen the turquoise blue figures? - MUFON
New York Governor's Mansion Haunted
Following news that Brazil’s president, Michel Temer, moved out of the presidential palace because of bad “energy” and “ghosts,” comes another tale of a powerful political man and his maybe-haunted house. And this time it’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, right here in New York. Ey!
According to the New York Post, he talked about the possibility that the Albany governor’s mansion is haunted on Thursday, saying:
So, it’s me alone, when I’m in the house because my family is in Westchester … and there are stories that this house is haunted. Now, I don’t believe in ghosts, and I’m a big, tough Italian guy, but I’ll tell you, it gets creepy in that house, and there are a lot of noises that go on and you are very alone.
Per the Albany Times Union, he touched upon this during a Harlem visit earlier in April. That time, he also used the line about being a “tough guy,” but implied that he did believe in said ghosts.
It’s a creepy house. I’m a big, tough guy so I don’t get afraid of ghosts, but I’m not enamored with them anyway. So I don’t sleep much when I’m in that house because there are a lot of noises going on, and it gives me a chance to read up on past governors and what they’ve done in New York.
But regardless of what Cuomo thinks, one former governor came forward to tell the Post that yes, they absolutely do exist and yes, they are absolutely haunting the governor’s mansion. David Paterson relayed a story about hearing something smashing one night and the staff telling him it was the ghost, which is believed to be the mansion’s former groundskeeper.
“Governor Cuomo should be relieved,” he said. “It’s a friendly ghost, like Casper.”
Can’t wait for the end of this Scooby Doo episode, when they rip a white sheet off a figure waving its arms and yelling “wooooooOOooooOOoo” to discover Bill de Blasio underneath. - Andrew Cuomo Discusses Possibility That Governor’s Mansion Is Haunted
Aussie Big Black Cat Sightings
Reports of a big cat sighting in Melbourne’s outer east have been backed up by an expert who says Victoria is one of the main places they are found.
Vaughan King, a former big cat handler at Australia Zoo, said the December 4 sightings by Tim Hurley and his girlfriend near the Maroondah Reservoir at Toolangi were highly credible.
He visited the area yesterday and said it was “the best, most suitable habitat” for big cats.
“Big cats are rare to see in the wild. I believe we have three species in Australia,” he said.
“Victoria is one of the key spots and has the most recent sighting at the moment. Perhaps during the Black Saturday fires a lot of the big cats lost their habitat. Read more at Big cat expert Vaughan King backs up claim of Toolangi sightings
