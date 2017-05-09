Daily 2 Cents: BEK in Disney World...'The Happiest Place on Earth' -- Bizarre 'Tattooed' Fish Caught -- Strange Activity Occurring at Ted Bundy's Childhood Home

BEK in Disney World...'The Happiest Place on Earth'
David wrote to Rusty West, describing a bizarre encounter with a black-eyed child:
August 2006 – Orlando, Florida
“A few years ago, I went to Disneyland in Florida with my family. I was 17 at the time and it was me, my mom, my dad and 12 year old sister and 5 year old brother. It was a blistering summer day in late August of 2006. We had been to Disney World a few times and knew what to expect: long lines, miserably hot weather and overpriced items, but, hey, we were at Disney World.
So we were waiting in line for a ride called Dinosaur in the Animal Kingdom. We had just joined the back of a long line and knew that it could be a 15 to 20 minute wait. Ahead of us, a man was holding his daughter's hand. They were unusually quiet. Very patient compared to the rest of the families ahead of them. We could hear screams of excitement coming from the ride and the rides all around us. The anticipation building. I'm standing there, distracted by all the sights and sounds around us, grabbing a splash of warm water every moment or so, almost in a daze. Without warning, my brother lets out a blood curdling scream. Now I've heard my brother scream before when he's thrown a tantrum or when he got stung by a bee or something. This was different. It was a scream of absolute fear.
I broke out of my frozen gaze and looked down to see my little brother staring straight ahead. He was staring at the little girl who was holding her father's hand. Immediately I knew what made him scream, it was the little girl's eyes. They met mine and she cracked the most evil smile I had ever seen. But the smile wasn't the scary part. It was her eyes. They were obsidian. Polished black in color and not just the iris but the entire eyeball. Her dark eyes narrowed. She tuned back around to face forward. By this point, my parents bent down to examine my little brother and comfort him. Every pair of eyes in the park was now staring at us but the terrified expression of my little brother's face didn't change. It stayed that way for a moment or so. That's when the tears came. My mother prompted us to head back to our hotel room immediately. So we did. But before we parted, I looked back at the father and the little girl and nothing. Poof, they were gone. I scanned the surrounding crowd and there were no sign of them.
After the initial shock wore off then the questions came. My family took turns asking him what happened. My little brother couldn't find the words to describe what he saw and felt that day, so I did it for him. But my parents responded in complete disbelief as I knew they probably would. They just brushed it off and decided to take my little brother to see a doctor and everything checked out.
It wasn't until years later that he opened up about his experience to my parents. He told them what he had saw. He described it as an alien demon. When asked how he knew what it was, he just simply explained: “Her eyes told me so.” Our shared experience lead us to begin doing some research. What we found both disturbed and comforted us. It was disturbing to know that we were not the only ones to have seen these creepy black-eyed children. It's disturbing to know how common people report seeing them. So many people have been terrorized by these things. I cant even call them children. I will never stop looking for answers.”
Source: Youtuber Rusty West quoting David from a video titled 'Strange Encounters - Episode 6 - Mermaid Creature, Girl with Black Eyes and a Vortex in the Kitchen' published on 30 Nov 2015
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Bizarre 'Tattooed' Fish Caught
Where you would expect plain scales, the fish has intricate blue designs of a crown and a shield, lettering and entwined plant leaves instead.
The fishermen who caught it were amazed to see it, and photographed it next to a regular fish to show the difference.
Since the image was posted on local channel GMA News, it has sparked thousands of comments from people trying to work out what happened.
One possibility is that it was genuinely tattooed and then thrown back in the sea by somebody.
Perhaps a more likely answer was offered by Steve Clark, who wrote: ‘This was probably caused by some sort of trash or fabric that had been embedded in the fish’s skin and over time imprinted this design onto it. Just a thought.’
The fish, caught by fishermen in the province of Lopez, Jaena, Misamis Occidental, has even been accused of having some kind of mystical connection, such as being the reincarnation of a god.
Others suggested: ‘There are many things in our world that we do not know about, especially under the sea. Remember, the sea is greater than land.’
Another (stretching it a bit) asked if they fish may have escaped from an underwater jail where marine biologists mark marine creatures with strange symbols. - Fish covered in strange ‘tattoos’ caught in the Philippines
Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/05/08/fish-covered-in-strange-tattoos-caught-in-the-philippines-6624129/#ixzz4gaDFoD6o
**********
Strange Activity Occurring at Ted Bundy's Childhood Home
Unexplainable things happened in the Tacoma house where serial killer Ted Bundy grew up.
So many things, in fact, that a contractor hired to remodel the home penciled Bible scriptures on the walls and brought in two pastors to bless the house.
“I’m not one to believe a lot of this stuff, but this house made me a believer,” said Casey Clopton, the contractor.
A cry for help appeared on a window as crew members worked in the basement. Heavy furniture wedged into a wall toppled over. Doors and cabinets seemed to open themselves.
It all started in September, when David Truong bought the 1,400-square-foot home with plans to redo and flip it.
He didn’t research its history, so he didn’t know the local lore or who had lived there.
The little blue house was built in 1946, the same year Bundy was born in Vermont. The Bundy family moved into the home in 1955, records show.
Louise Bundy was no longer living there in 1989, when her 42-year-old son was executed in Florida after being convicted of killing two sorority sisters and a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators linked him to at least 30 slayings, though they believe there were dozens more. His killing spree started in 1974 in Washington and continued for years across 11 states. Read more at Eerie things going on at serial killer’s childhood home in Tacoma
**********
Today's Top Links
Here’s how an asteroid impact would kill you
How to Photograph UFOs According to the US Military
‘Lost Beach’ That Vanished More Than 30 Years Ago Suddenly Reappears
There are ancient diseases hidden in ice, and they are waking up
The Ugly & Tragic Relationship Between Hitler & His Niece Will Make You Hate The Man Even More
Immortality of the Gods: Legends, Mysteries, and the Alien Connection to Eternal Life
The Roswell UFO Conspiracy: Exposing A Shocking And Sinister Secret
Selected by Extraterrestrials: My life in the top secret world of UFOs, think-tanks and Nordic secretaries
Our Ancestors Came From Outer Space
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved