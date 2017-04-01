Weekend 2 Cents: SHAZAAM! -- Author Claims Warrens Fabricated the Perron Case -- Arcane Radio...'Aquatic Cryptids'

SHAZAAM!
Jason from Baltimore called in tell of a weird Mandela Effect event that happened:
“The Shazaam movie. Have you heard of that? (Jimmy Church asks if he's talking about Kazaam, the movie with Shaquille O'Neal) No. There was movie that came out in the '90s. It was starring Sinbad, the comedian, but apparently the movie never really existed. And this has really bothered me because me and my wife and a whole bunch of other people remember this movie but it never actually existed. So, I guess it's maybe more obscure than some of the other Mandela Effects but the interesting story I have about that was I was talking to my neighbor, her name is Mary, in her 70s, she remembers it as well. And she meticulously recorded things and cataloged them and she has a copy of it on cassette but apparently it never existed. (Jimmy asks how she could have a copy of the movie if it never existed) This is where it gets sticky.
She has Kazaam AND Shazaam written down in a cataloge where she would write down the numbers of tapes that she recorded her shows on and I have a photograph. I'll tweet it, I have to use my wife's account because I don't have a Twitter, but she has both of them listed and it was Tape Number 138. And she had it recorded and she remembered watching it; he was a genie, he drove a taxi, purple shoes, she remembers it. She dug out all of her old cassettes and she had Tape Number 138 in her hand. She came upstairs to check the cataloge to make sure it was the right one, came back downstairs, and the tape was gone! She has torn her house apart trying to find it, and the tape she had in her hand, the evidence that this movie actually existed, has now disappeared.”
Source: Fade To Black with Jimmy Church – March 23, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
You can read about it here - Did Sinbad Play a Genie in the 1990s Movie 'Shazaam'?
Author Claims Warrens Fabricated the Perron Case
The Conjuring series has been haunted by lawsuits for years, and the stakes are only getting higher. Author Gerald Brittle is now seeking $900 million in damages over claims producers lifted from his work about two real life paranormal investigators. His ace in the hole? Recognizing the pair probably made it up.
The author of the 1980 book The Demonologist says paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren violated their agreement with Brittle for exclusive rights over derivative works based on their cases. According to the lawsuit, Lorraine Warren gave Warner Bros. the right to use their cases in the now-successful movie franchise (it’s made about $900-million so far, which matches the lawsuit), but producers needed to seek Brittle’s permission instead.
Brittle and his lawyers say they have been fighting the franchise for years. They sent a cease and desist letter to Warner Bros. before The Conjuring 2 came out, but producers claimed the story was based on “historical facts” instead of Brittle’s book. However, Brittle now claims the Warrens made the whole thing up. He says he believed them before, but he was duped. Of course, that assertion is necessary for the lawsuit to actually work, but let’s be honest... when it comes to paranormal investigating, it’s pretty damn hard to claim historical accuracy.
“This is a pattern of deceit that is part of a scheme that the Warrens have perpetuated for years,” Brittle’s lawyer wrote. “There are no historical facts of a witch ever existing at the Perron farmhouse, a witch hanging herself, possession, Satanic worship or child sacrifice.”
Brittle is seeking nearly a billion dollars, and wants an injunction to stop the release of Annabelle 2, which is set to come out August 11. He also wants to stop any other films connected to the Warrens from being made, like the previously announced spinoff about The Conjuring 2's demonic nun. - Warner Bros. Facing $900 Million Lawsuit Over 'The Conjuring' Franchise
This week, Sean, Lon & Butch will be discussing 'Aquatic Cryptids.' This should be a great show! Join us on Wednesday, April 5th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat. Call in 570-478-0902
Arcane Radio Event - 'Aquatic Cryptids'
