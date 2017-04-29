Weekend 2 Cents: Did North Korea Hijack MH370? -- Black-Eyed Woman Mugshot -- Arcane Radio...Dr. Raymond 'Cosmic Ray' Keller

Did North Korea Hijack MH370?
Missing MH370 could be hidden away in North Korea according to a shocking conspiracy theory.
The Malaysia Airlines plane's disappearance while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, is one of the world's biggest ever unsolved mysteries, and there have been numerous conspiracy theories over what may have happened to it.
The North Korean conspiracy theory centres on rumours that Kim Jong-un, the dictator of the hardline regime, ordered the hijacking of the flight because he wanted it for experimentation.
Malaysia is now in a diplomatic row with North Korea, after secret agents from the secretive regime were suspected of using a chemical nerve-agent to assassinate Kim’s own half-brother Kim Jong-nam in Kuala Lumpur airport, because it was feared he would keep speaking out about horrors inside the secretive country.
A discussion about the theory on social media site Reddit suggested MH370 had enough fuel to be flown to North Korea. Read more at Is MH370 in NORTH KOREA? Shock theory Kim Jong-un HIJACKED missing Boeing 777
Arcane Radio...Dr. Raymond 'Cosmic Ray' Keller
This week we once again welcome UFO researcher and author Dr. Raymond A. Keller to Arcane Radio. 'The Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus' is the second exciting book in Dr. Keller's internationally acclaimed and award-winning Venus Rising series. Dr. Keller has lived and worked in 44 different countries and has been writing about UFOs since 1967. He is a lecturer of Ancient Greek and Roman Culture and Civilization and Greco-Roman Mythology at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. This should be a very interesting show! Join us on Wednesday, May 3rd - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat
Facebook event page - Dr. Raymond Keller - 'The Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus'
Black-Eyed Woman Mugshot
A police mug shot taken in Lancaster County, S.C., is drawing attention across the country for what appears to be a blond woman with black eyes.
The mug shot is of 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn, who faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage in Lancaster County. She remained in the Lancaster County jail Friday without bond.
It is the kind of case that typically doesn’t get attention beyond county lines, but the story was being picked up across the nation Friday due to Varn’s striking image: Full head of blond hair, pale forehead covered in tattoos, and the whites of her eyes appearing to be black and reflective like glass.
Social media commenters quickly picked up on the photo, questioning if it was faked.
A Las Vegas TV station, FOX5 Las Vegas, posted it on Facebook with the headline: “Here’s a Mugshot to Haunt Your Nightmares.”
One Web site, Tigerdroppings.com, set up a discussion group of the case under the title: “The Devil Went Down To South Carolina - 2 Charged With Kidnapping.”
Among the many comments was a debate as to whether Varn’s black eyes were the result of a cosmetic procedure known as eye tattooing, in which a dyeing agent is applied directly to the eye.
Some found the black eyes alarming.
“Call a priest,” said one commenter.
Varn was arrested after a SWAT situation near Indian Land, S.C., with a 23-year-old man named Jonathan Mikael Robinson. He was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons charges. - Black-eyed mugshot of Lancaster County suspect gets national attention, disbelief
