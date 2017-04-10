Upright Canine Tribe Threatened Hikers

November 24, 2015 – Mountain City, Tennessee (Johnson County):
Katrina moved to Mountain City, Tennessee in 2010. On November 24, 2015, two days before Thanksgiving, Katrina and some friends set off to walk some trails at Doe Mountain, one of their favorite spots to hike. They arrived on the mountain at 6:45 AM. It was still dark at that time. They parked their truck and began walking. They had headlamps and Katrina had an expensive flashlight with her but they were not armed. They hiked most of the day. Katrina claims she began to get creepy feelings around a certain area they passed. At around 4:00 PM, they decided to head back as it tended to get dark at around 5:30 PM and they didn't want to be walking in the dark. They had hiked in a large circle and would take, they estimated, about an hour and a half to get back to the truck.
As they continued walking, things started to get “eerie quiet”. When they were about a half mile from the truck, that's when they observed something in a tree, about 20 feet overhead. They didn't know what to make of it. To Katrina it looked like a mix of bear, wolf, human and even alien. They became frightened and pretended to ignore it as they hurriedly made their way back to the truck. The creature seemed to leap from tree to tree, following them. It was slipping, losing its balance and grip on the trees as it moved along. Katrina got a look at its feet. To her, they appeared deformed and with long claws. By the time they reached the truck, it was now dark.
About 50 feet from the vehicle, they heard a scratching from ground level not far from where they were walking. Katrina turned her flashlight in that direction and observed a set of glowing eyes. They reminded her of cat's eyes but much larger. They quickly determined that there were two of these things, one in the tree and one on the ground. The one in the tree was smaller so they assumed that this was a mother and her child. As they got inside the truck, they heard a “roar from hell”. Sitting in the truck, they watched as the two creatures approached the doors and stood there looking inside. They could see their breath on the glass of the window. To Katrina they looked like bodybuilders with hair and fangs. They kind of reminded her of how the Werewolf looked in the movie Van Helsing with the hair, nose and teeth, only these were more muscular and had skinnier fingers with claws. As they turned on the headlights, they noticed numerous sets of eyes in the treeline. The juvenile started to scratch at the truck as they pulled away. Katrina shined her flashlight in its eyes. They pulled away and quickly left the area. The creatures howled at them as they retreated. Katrina managed to count 13 sets of eyes in the treeline. In total, she believed that there were at least 15 of them there. Katrina believes she and her friends encountered dogmen and dogwomen that night.
Source: Youtube channel 'Dogman Stories', from a video titled: 'DOGMAN STORIES UNNATURAL DOGS PT 2', published on 24 May 2016
