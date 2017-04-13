It Came For Me

Back in January 2017, the following account was forwarded by a colleague, who wanted to know if I could offer advice. Since then, my colleague has not received a reply after volunteering their help. I was recently asked to post the original inquiry...so I'm presenting the information 'as is':
I live in a house about about 15 miles out of Omaha, Nebraska. My closet neighbor is about a mile away. About 3 months ago, I woke around 11:30 pm to the sound of my dog going berserk at the door. I grabbed her by the collar and told her to shut-up, when there was a knock at the door. I cautiously cracked open the door and peered out. There was a middle-aged man with a black fedora and a dark overcoat. He politely asked me if he could come in and sit awhile to get warm. Something told me not to let him in. But he didn't seem to be a threat, so I let him in. My dog continued to growl and wouldn't leave my side. I told him to sit at the kitchen table while I put the dog in my bedroom.
When I got back, I was able to get a better look at him. The first thing I noticed (which I didn't notice before) was that he had dark hollow eyes. I mean like there was no life in them! I was alarmed, but then he told me he "has plans for me." I didn't know what to say, so I laughed and asked "really?" Now I was starting to get a bad vibe from this guy. I was thinking that I had a pistol in the drawer right beside me. He asked me to come with him and I said no. He went into a rage, stood up and lunged towards me. But I got the jump on him, pulled open the drawer and grabbed my .45 automatic. I told him that it was time for him to leave. He smiled at me and said "you think that's going to hurt me?" I told him there is only one way to find out. He smiled, bearing his long white teeth like an animal and took another step. It was at this point that I was really frightened and unloaded the clip into him. I know I hit him but he just stood there, looked at me and said "your destiny has now vanished." He the simply disappeared into thin air. My cabinet behind the spirit were riddled with bullet holes. That's when I realized that this was a spirit of some sort.
Now, I wonder if I made the right choice by shooting at this spirit or if I should have listened. He or it has been back several times since that night and I want to know how to stop it. My girlfriend has seen it as well. A few weeks ago I let my dog out into the yard, but she didn't return, which wasn't unusual. She liked to stay outside at night. But the next day, there was still no sign of her. So I went out to look for her and found her laying dead near the woodpile. She had been strangled and anyone who knows the size and nature of a Mastiff knows that it is nearly impossible to strangle one. The spirit now appears with a huge grin and shakes it's head. I want to know how to stop it. I'm convinced it killed my dog. Can anyone help?
NOTE: If this account is true, then it appears to be an attachment to the victim or to the property. Until I talk to the victim, it's difficult for me to get a sense of this entity and the degree of malevolence. I hope they contact my colleague. Lon
