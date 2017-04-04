'High Strangeness' Encounter

I believe I was abducted by extraterrestrials in Clarksville, Tennessee in the early morning hours of December 4, 2006. Around 3:30 or 4:30am I was asleep in my room, then awoke suddenly with a strong urge to get up and go in my garage and smoke a cigarette. But when I got closer to the garage door I heard a voice in my head say "YOU NEED TO GO OUTSIDE" So, I said speaking upon what I just heard "YOUR RIGHT, LET ME GO OUTSIDE." So, as I stepped out the door I noticed that the sky was crystal clear it appeared as if every star in the sky was visible. As I looked to the left I saw what appeared to be something like a rainbow. It was purple and pink and it sat right above a tall tree in my neighbor's back yard. It looked like a snakes body when it slithers, so I said to myself 'what is that? I've never seen that before.' Then I looked off to the right of me, still scanning the sky hoping I would see a UFO, but I didn't so I turned back to look at the strange colors and as soon as my eyes locked on the colors, a circle/oval ball of light surrounded by a green and blue gas or plasma substance shot out. It made a complete stop and hovered for app 10 seconds and started to move really slow for about 7 to 10 seconds before shooting off in supersonic speeds without making a sound and left behind 6 circles that look like smoke rings with lines in between each of them. As I turned my head the object, appeared to be coming back in the opposite direction except this time it appeared to be far out with the stars and traveled out as far as I could see. Within 5 seconds so, I was crying like a baby because I couldn't believe what just happen to me.
So I stepped up on my stairs to the house and looked up to the sky and asked "GOD IF THAT WAS MEANT FOR ME AND IF YOU MEANT FOR ME TO SEE THAT WOULD YOU PLEASE SHOW ME ANOTHER SIGN?" As soon as I said that a ball of light flew right over my house, lower than the UFO with none of the UFO characteristics except for how bright and illuminated it was. I was in even more shock and couldn't handle it anymore, so I went in my room and laid down. I felt such a sense of peace that I blacked out saying 'oh my GOD, oh my GOD.'
I woke up the next morning looking around not yet realizing that I was in my room. While I was in the shower, I felt a bump underneath my right arm pit. It went down two years later but the mark is still there, going on 9 years now and it appears as if I was burnt by a laser or injected with one of the same objects that Dr. Roger Leir was studying, but it has never caused me any discomfort.
All I want is some help so I can understand what happen to me that night. This is my honest to GOD truth and I'm seeking help. I also have a picture of the mark under my arm and two pictures I took of a UFO on my birthday March 27, 2009 - MUFON
NOTE: In my post yesterday, I mentioned the high number of UFO encounter and abduction account from the Clarksville, TN area (around Fort Campbell, KY), I decided to post an example for you. Lon
