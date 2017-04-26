Daily 2 Cents: Man Morphs Into Alien Being -- Bizarre Cryptic Report -- Help! Little Humanoids Sneaking About!

Dear Lon...



I thought your readers would be interested in the following incident, and we certainly are curious as to whether others have had similar experiences.



While driving my husband to work recently, he noticed what appeared to be a very strange man staring at us. It was after 4 PM, PST; it was daylight as we were waiting for the light at an intersection. We were the first car stopped at the light. As the traffic was going by on the main highway, my husband happened to notice the driver of a red truck glancing in our direction. He appeared to be an older gentleman, wearing a pair of oversize, or aviator style dark sunglasses. As the man turned to look at us more intently, his head morphed into a gray colored, very flat face. Additionally, he kept his gaze riveted upon us, even though he was traveling through the intersection at approximately 55 MPH. He finally turned his head slowly forward when he could no longer see us clearly.



My husband was quite taken aback by this unnerving sighting. A man seeming to lose his human appearance and taking on one that can be likened to an 'alien.' My husband tried to avoid looking at cars for a few days after this. I personally did not see this 'person,' and I have to say that I am glad. I am equally disturbed by a very strange being taking notice of us. I found a photo of a being as I was perusing YouTube this morning, and when my husband saw it, he excitedly indicated that the face was very similar to the person that he saw. I will add the photo below. (posted above...Lon) (It is from a 'men in black' YouTube video.)



Sincerely creeped out, D&L

