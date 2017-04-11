Daily 2 Cents: 'Here Comes Peter Cottontail' -- 'Cosmic' Ray Keller's New Books -- Humans Spreading Brain-Invading Parasite

2011 – New Jersey, USA “So when I was little, it was Easter and ever since I’ve been freaking scared of Easter. Well, not now but for a couple years I was. This happened when I was in the fourth grade so like 10 or something. A long time ago. I still had a room with my sister and I just didn't like Easter for a long time and this is why. I was in my room and I woke up in the middle of the night and I saw the outline of, you know how the Easter bunny looks like if you go take your picture with it in the mall? And, I saw that. Just the outline. It just kept moving, moving. I had my eyes closed as if I was dreaming, calling “Mom! Dad!” calling them out, just like, wake up and get this frigging thing away. Who knows what that was. I have no idea who that was. So scary. Like when I got older I was like, "Mom, is there actually an Easter bunny?" She's like, “No, there's me. It's like Santa, it's not real.” Now the scary part. It goes like this (Jade makes a creepy smiley face and waves) and I flipped my shit. I was like freaking sweating, I'm like trembling, I'm calling my mom and dad as if I'm having a bad dream. I was trying to act as if I was sleeping, like I was having a nightmare, while the Easter Bunny was looking at me through my door. I finally able to go to sleep after freaking trembling. And it's like blue out. You know in the morning, it's like blue? And I see this thing laying on my bed but it was in a different costume. It was like in a thin little onesie kind of thing and it was like tiny. I go into my parents room and tell them what happened and they go, Oh honey, you were just day dreaming,” all that crap.”

Dear Lon - Just an update on the new Venus books, they will be released within the month. They feature some very controversial photos of myself with Dolores Barrios, the Queen of Outer Space, on one of our galactic adventures, myself and her back in 1972 in California, and an article in the National Enquirer about my encounter with a Venusian scout craft from 50 years ago! There are others of her alone as well. The photos were shown to a packed house at the Mainline MUFON meeting recently in Philadelphia, PA, 20 March to be exact. Everyone was totally amazed. Your cosmic friend - Ray

**********Raymond Andrew Keller, a retired history professor, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and currently serves as an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America), attached to In Touch and Concerned, a United Way agency in Monongalia County, West Virginia, where he assists persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans in securing affordable transportation options.Keller has been involved in active UFO research since 1967, when he was a reporter for the Bedford Times Register in his hometown of Bedford, Ohio, and a research associate with Earl J. Neff, the founder and director of the Cleveland Ufology Project (CUP). Keller established his own group in 1986, the Outer Space International Research and Investigations Society (OSIRIS) and was the publisher and co-editor with Ballarion Stahr of that organization's monthly organ, The New Millennial Star. Keller has conducted numerous excursions to UFO hot spots throughout the world and has communicated directly with extraterrestrials on many occasions. The Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus and The Cosmic Ray’s Excellent Venus Adventures are his third and fourth books; the first being Emergence of the Afro-Zulians in the Transatlantic World, 1722-1811 (Lewiston, NY: Mellen Press, 2013) and the second being Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet (Terra Alta, WV: Headline Books, 2015).He graduated from Bedford Senior High School in Bedford, Ohio and went on to honorably serve in both the United States Navy, where he was the feature editor of the Miramar Naval Air Station Jet Journal in San Diego, California; and in the United States Army, where he worked as a voice intercept operator in the Spanish language throughout Latin America. He received an associate degree in business from the University of Maryland and his bachelor of arts in world history from the University of Maryland, both degrees while on active duty. In 1989 he successfully completed the Multicultural Education Program at the College of Santa Fe in New Mexico, whence he went on to become the Director of English as a Second Language and Bilingual/Multicultural Education programs for secondary education at the Hilmar Unified School District in the San Joaquin Valley in California from 1990-1995.Keller was employed by VENUSA (Venezuela-United States Academy) in Mérida, Venezuela, in 2001 and 2002 as an ESL instructor and editor of the textbook division. He also was attached to La Universidad Valle del Momboy in Valera, Venezuela, from VENUSA. He returned to the United States in 2002 to accept a scholarship in foreign languages at West Virginia University (WVU), receiving his master's degree in Spanish, with an emphasis on magic realism in Latin American literature, in May 2004. He enrolled in the doctoral program in the Department of History in the fall of 2004, and mostly taught classes on Africana Studies, with some World History and Latin America, receiving his Ph.D. in African History from WVU in 2011 with an emphasis on the diaspora of African peoples in the Sur del Lago Maracaibo region of Venezuela in the eighteenth century, and focusing on a contingent of Imbangala warriors from Angola brought over by the Basque sea captain and privateer Juan de Chourio to stem incursions of the Motilones Indians into Spanish settlements in that region. Keller is currently working on his third advanced degree as a theology student at the Community of Christ’s Graceland University Temple School in Independence, Missouri.is the second exciting book in mythologist, magic realist and ufologist Dr. Raymond A. Keller’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning Venus Rising series. Some of the interesting- and real individuals - you’ll meet in this book of astounding science include:*The German “Rocket Man” who saved New York City in early 1945 and in the process crossed a mysterious rainbow bridge over the North Pole that carried him through the time barrier to the cloud- shrouded planet of Venus 18,500,000 years ago.*The wife of a Japanese prime minister who traveled to Venus in another dimension aboard an ethereal beam ship.*A California contactee under constant surveillance by the FBI’s Counterintelligence Program (COINTELPRO) and his public revelations that smashed the Venus Conspiracy.*The team of Russian scientists probing the mysteries of Venusian life being monitored by the ABOVE TOP SECRET United States Air Force’s “Project White Stork.”*The mega-stars of the Rock and Roll and Hollywood universe that have used various forms of magic to contact Venusians and other entities inhabiting the mysterious phantom zone known as “Dimension X.”*The enigmatic psychic Maria Orsic and the members of the Vril Social Club that inspired the early German science fiction writers and rocket scientists.Countless others also appear in the well documented pages of all the Cosmic Ray’s epic Venus Rising books. So take your protein pills and put your helmet on because we are going to momentarily be blasting off for high adventures on Venus with both the Cosmic Ray himself and his long-time friend and associate, the glorious Queen of Outer Space!is the third thrilling book in mythologist, magic realist and ufologist Dr. Raymond A. Keller’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning Venus Rising series. Some of the interesting- and real individuals- you’ll meet in this book of astounding science include:*A Canadian defense minister who “spilled the beans” about Venusians and other aliens living and working among us.*Scientists from around the world engineering new developments to explore and understand various outer space phenomena like magnetic reconnection, traveling faster than the speed of light, and the requisites for intelligent life on other planets.*Dr. Raymond A. Keller as the “Cosmic Ray” traversing Dimension X with the Queen of Outer Space, Dolores Barrios. This book also contains three never-before-seen photos of the Queen, to include some with the Cosmic Ray himself.*A couple from Northern California who as the co-presidents of one of America’s first flying saucer clubs travel along with their group’s membership to every UFO meeting and sky watch in 1950’s California with the hopes of reconnecting with Venusians they once encountered in the Mojave Desert. Krsanna Duran of TimeStar reveals startling new revelations that will shake the ufology universe.*A Nevada road construction foreman at Mormon Mesa, Nevada, just outside a nuclear testing site, who encounters a female saucer pilot. Sporting a beret and looking quite the revolutionary, her name is Aura Rhanes and she is from the Venusian space base Clarion on the far side of the Moon. She’s monitoring atomic blasts in the desert.*Possibly the second most powerful being from Venus posing as an aging, wannabe aspiring actress living in the North Hollywood Hills.*An Aerojet missile contractor who flew in a remote controlled flying saucer from White Sands, New Mexico, to New York City and back in less than 30 minutes, in 1949 no less. Never-before-seen photos taken by the contractor of Air Force personnel attached to him while working on the development of the top secret Falcon missile’s dual radar and heat-seeking targeting systems are included.Countless others also appear in the well-documented pages of all the Cosmic Ray’s epic Venus Rising books. So take your protein pills and put your helmet on because we are going to momentarily be blasting off for high adventures on Venus with both the Cosmic Ray himself and his long-time friend and associate, the glorious Queen of Outer Space!**********Health officials in Hawaii have been warning residents not to touch snails or slugs with their bare hands because of an increase in cases of people coming into contact with a rare parasitic infection known as a rat lungworm. Experts are blaming its sudden spread across the United States on climate change and globalization.In the last two decades, there have only been two documented cases of rat lungworm infections in Hawaii. But in the past three months, six more cases have occurred in rapid succession. Other states where it has recently popped up include California, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. According to the Atlantic, the first known case of the disease occurred in Taiwan in 1944 but in the past few years, it’s believed to have spread to the U.S. by way of rats in cargo ships.Pretty much everything about this disease is nasty. Rat lungworm is a parasitic nematode (Angiostrongylus cantonensis) that begins its life as an infection in rat’s lungs, blood, and brains. From there, the rats defecate worm larvae that are spread to other creatures like snails, slugs, and freshwater shrimp. Humans might eat one of these infected hosts or they might eat produce that has had the worm transferred to it by a host. Next thing you know, your brain is being invaded and it doesn’t sound good at all. Once rat lungworm disease moves into the brain it can cause meningitis and its symptoms include tremors, pain, and inflammation. It is often fatal.**********