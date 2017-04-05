Daily 2 Cents: Growing Fear That Missing Student Was Abducted By Aliens -- Did King Solomon's Mines Exist? -- Hunting For Planet Nine

Growing Fear That Missing Student Was Abducted By Aliens
Psychology student Bruno Borges, 25, vanished from his home last Monday while working on a top secret project.
His disappearance has sparked major interest online after a bizarre video of his bedroom was leaked online, with some suggesting he has been taken away by a UFO.
Many are suggesting the young man, from Brazil, was trying to complete the work of Giordano Bruno, who was one of the first thinks to predict the existence of extraterrestrial life.
His room was covered with strange signs associated with Satanism and illuminati covered the floor.
While an eerie self-portrait of the student with an alien was discovered on his wall.
Police say “all possibilities are being considered” and his family revealed he was working on a secretive project before he vanished. Read more at Fears missing student who covered room with occult symbol has been abducted by ALIENS
**********
Did King Solomon's Mines Exist?
Manure preserved for millennia by the arid climate of Israel’s Timna Valley is adding fresh fuel to a long-simmering debate about the biblical king Solomon and the source of his legendary wealth.
Archaeologists discovered the 3,000-year-old dung in an ancient mining camp atop a sandstone mesa known as Slaves’ Hill. The area is dotted with copper mines and smelting camps—sites where the ore was heated and turned into metal.
University of Tel Aviv archaeologist Erez Ben-Yosef began excavating the site in 2013. Last year he and his team were uncovering the remains of several walled structures, including a fortified gate, when they discovered what appeared to be animal excrement of relatively recent origin.
“We thought maybe some nomads had camped there with their goats a few decades ago,” Ben-Yosef said, noting that the dung still contained undecayed plant matter. “But the [radiocarbon] dates came back from the lab, and they confirmed we were talking about donkeys and other livestock from the 10th century B.C. It was hard to believe.” Read more at Found: Fresh Clues to Mystery of King Solomon's Mines
**********
Aliens in the Shadows, Strange Smells and Lost Time
Witnesham, England - 2017-03-14: Lights where see behind trees - the lights where about 10ft apart - the shape of the ship was round and appeared to have a grey finish - the total size was about 50 to 60 feet across - the height was about 25 to 30 feet - the interior had very dim lights and had a very strange smell - the aliens where in the shadows most of the time and could not be heard - I was on a floating table that was moved around - it felt like I was there for only a few minutes but I was there for about 90 minutes - the whole thing was very traumatic - MUFON
**********
Hunting For Planet Nine
Citizen scientists have flagged four objects for follow-up study in the hunt for the hypothetical Planet Nine.
The four unknown objects were spotted in images of the southern sky captured recently by the SkyMapper telescope at Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. More than 60,000 people from around the world scoured these photos, making about 5 million classifications, said researchers with the Australian National University (ANU), which organized the citizen-science project.
Astronomers will now use Siding Spring and other telescopes around the world to investigate the four objects to determine if they're viable Planet Nine candidates. But even if they're not, the search has still yielded valuable information, project team members said. Read more at Where's Planet Nine? Citizen Scientists Spot 4 Possible Candidates
**********
What Have You Experienced?
Hey folks...thanks for the outstanding response to my request for opinions on 'alien beings.' If you or someone you know have experienced an encounter or abduction, please feel free to forward the details. You will be attributed, by name or however you wish, for your account. I will eventually be posting an article (or series of articles) and will include in my next book. Forward to lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com w/ the subject 'Alien Research.' There is no deadline, per se...but I'd prefer to have the information by the second week of May. Please feel free to share. Thanks again for your help! Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Movie From a Parallel Universe: Found Footage of 'Non-Existent' Film "Shazaam" Puts the Mandela Effect Front and Center
Eating people is wrong – but it’s also widespread and sacred
The Wisconsin Tire Swing Lurker
Former Aston Villa star Dion Dublin claims to have captured the ghost of his dead dog Big Frank on camera after he scatters his ashes at a beach
The Mysterious Death of the Man From Nowhere
In Search Of...The Complete (146 Episodes) Leonard Nimoy)
I'D RATHER BE HUNTING SQUATCHING Hunters Hunting Quality Metal MOTORCYCLE License Plate Frame Chr
Novelty DOGMAN street sign 4"x18" aluminum wall art man cave garage décor
ETs Among Us: UFO Witnesses and Whistleblowers
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved