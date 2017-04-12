Daily 2 Cents: The Girl in Pink -- UFOs Hover Over Seal Beach, CA -- 'Burned Monkey' at the Window

One Summer morning in 2006 I was with my neighbor, and we both decided to go outside and ride her bike. We took turns going back and forth on our road. Well when it was my turn I started off, but then something caught my attention. As I looked up I saw this little girl with a pink jumper dress. She had long blonde curly long hair and jet black eyes. I thought she was just a girl from the apartment complex, but little did I know I was staring at was a ghost. It took me several minutes to realize she was a ghost.



I yelled at my friend saying did you see her? And he said there was nobody out here just me and you! I told him I just saw this little girl staring at me but she had disappeared. He thought I was crazy until later in the day, around dusk, we both were sitting on the hood of my mom's car when I saw that same little girl walking into the wooded area behind the complex. I turned to my friend and pointed to her, I said do you see her ? He was speechless, so I know he saw her, as we both continued to look. She then turned and smiled at us, then she literally disappeared! At that moment I definitely realize she wasn't a real person. BB

**********Footage has emerged taken by a family on a trip to Oregon in the US.In the clip, an old man is stood next to Wildhorse Lake and is chatting to the camera.But in the distance a strange figure can be seen by the side of the water.**********Seal Beach, CA - 2017-02-28: Submitted by former MUFON staff photoanalyst, Jeffrey Sainio, on behalf of the videographer, whose name/number is known to me. video was submitted through KUFOS member Jong Han Seo to me.video shows 2 disk- or sphere-shaped object apparently ascending. one object disappears (except for 1 light which is apparent for a few more frames, and then apparently moves to the lower right).video jhs_marked.Mp4 has a tiny light marked in frames where it is visible, which may be the 'disappeared' object moving.audio gives children talking and possibly a baby.suggest the videographer be interviewed by a local fi.videographer has agreed to be interviewed.time and number of witnesses is actually unknown.**********I was six or seven years old. It was my bedtime. I was reluctant to go to sleep. My two older sisters were chasing me around the room, trying to grab a hold of me to put me into bed. I was greatly amused by the fact that I could easily evade them by hopping all over either one of the twin beds in my large bedroom as a child. My laughter and fun ended when I witnessed a face in the window looking through at me. Approximately 1 foot away in distance, separated by a pane of glass. I saw at the time, what I described, as a burned monkey. I screamed and cried hysterically. When I was able to calm down, I described what I saw to my sisters and mother. My brothers were sent out afterwords to investigate and found nothing. to this day, i am still disturbed. i will never forget in great detail, what I witnessed for that brief moment. I do recall, it reacted surprised as well. Somewhat like a wild animal encounter. Mouth opened as if to scream. No audible sound or noise. No visible teeth. Normal sized dark eyes. Have you ever had a similar encounter reported? -**********