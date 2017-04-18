Chicago Owlman / Mothman Seen Again By Multiple Witnesses!

(See all

I arrived for work at 2AM at the Chicago International Produce Market just off Damen and as I walked across the parking lot, a bunch of guys (4-5 guys) were staring up at the sky. I looked up and saw the biggest freaking owl I have ever seen! I’m 6’2 and I’m guessing this thing was at least a foot taller than me. It was completely black except for it having bright yellowish/reddish eyes like a cat. It stood there for a minute or two staring at everyone before shooting up into the sky and disappearing. It made everyone feel very uneasy and only took off after some guys threw some rocks at it. It had wings on it like an owl, only bigger and you could hear it flap those wings when it took off.It made this sound as it took off and flew away that sounded like a truck's brakes when they are burned out. It flew up and flew a wide circle, making that sound once more and then flew off in the direction of the Stevenson Expressway. We stood around and looked for it for a few minutes but it never came back.I’m reporting this because there is no way this was an owl, it stood upright like a man, just really, really tall. I don’t want to discuss this with anyone and would prefer to remain anonymous. I don’t imagine anyone would believe me anyways. One of the guys I work with who saw this thing said that it made him feel very uneasy, like a scared kid and he was glad someone threw a rock and made it fly away. -