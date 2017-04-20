Breaking: 3rd 'Chicago Owlman' Sighting Reported!

(See all

I was hanging out with my boys and a few friends. As we talked about work and our families we heard what sounded like a bird flapping its wings. One of my homies yelled out that he saw a huge Lechuzaover by the road. We walked over there and so what look like a big owl. As we walked up on it this owl stood up on two feet and looked right at us. We saw what look like a huge Lechuza except it was about six feet tall and really big. It had large glowing red eyes that were completely freaking everybody out. We all yelled and this thing took off into the air and took off toward North Ave. This thing freaked us all out and scared all our kids. -