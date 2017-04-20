Thursday, April 20, 2017
Breaking: 3rd 'Chicago Owlman' Sighting Reported!
Chicago, IL - 2017-04-16: I was hanging out with my boys and a few friends. As we talked about work and our families we heard what sounded like a bird flapping its wings. One of my homies yelled out that he saw a huge Lechuza (Note: Spanish for 'Barn Owl' - Lon) over by the road. We walked over there and so what look like a big owl. As we walked up on it this owl stood up on two feet and looked right at us. We saw what look like a huge Lechuza except it was about six feet tall and really big. It had large glowing red eyes that were completely freaking everybody out. We all yelled and this thing took off into the air and took off toward North Ave. This thing freaked us all out and scared all our kids. - MUFON
Update: It looks like the sighting location is the Humboldt Park community near the park. I believe it is safe to state that these Chicago reports are the best close group of humanoid sightings (3 sightings reported in 8 days) since the original Mothman sightings in Point Pleasant, WV. Lon
La Lechuza Legend - Northern Mexico / Rio Grande Valley
Previous sightings: Chicago Owlman / Mothman Seen Again By Multiple Witnesses!
