Black Eyed Man at Work

Melissa in Brandenburg, Kentucky wrote to Beyond The Darkness that described a strange experience she had:
“I'm a 24 year old social worker who spends the majority of my day driving to people's homes. Growing up, my mom told me about her paranormal experiences that happened throughout her life. I was always a little jealous because nothing ever happened to me. Well, that was until I worked night-shift at Amazon (Amazon.com distribution center).
I was working the line, placing boxes of shoes into more boxes and sending them on the conveyor belt. Along the conveyor belt there was about 20 stations for people to stand and work. Well, there were two people on that line – me and this man that gave me the creeps. I should mention that I have always been able to pick up on when people are just bad people. Anytime this man would work my line, he would choose to be in the station right next to me. Well, he did it again when there were 18 other stations available. What a weirdo.
So because I like my space, I left for a bathroom break and switched to a different station when I came back. Here is where it gets strange. I looked up from my work and down the line. What I saw was this man just standing at his station, staring at me. He was just staring at me. He had no animation in his face or body, he was just glaring at me. He had completely black eyes. Those dark black eyes were pure evil. It looked like he was projecting darkness all around him. I immediately took off for the bathroom and started to have a panic attack. When I came back he was completely fine like nothing had happened.
The next day he came to my station and asked why I always seemed to move stations when I am on the same one as him. I just shrugged my shoulders as if I had no idea what he was talking about. Luckily this job was just a summer job between college semesters, so I quit the next week for school. I've researched the black eyed children but it doesn't seem like it fits. I have grown up watching the show 'Supernatural' which portrays demons as having black eyes. I'm wondering if there is any truth to the Hollywood drama. Was this a demon? This man was also an African Muslim. I do not know any folklore about the Islamic faith but could there be some form of paranormal being from different religions of this origin?”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - March 20, 2017
NOTE: Could this man have been possessed by a Djinn or some other entity? Lon
