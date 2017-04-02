Sunday, April 02, 2017
Alien Beings: Your Thoughts & Analysis
Hey folks...would you like to become a research colleague? If so, I am gathering thoughts and analysis from my readers & friends on the subject of 'alien beings.' Your information will be attributed to you (if you wish) in an article and possibly as a part of an upcoming book. These are the questions I would like to ask for your opinion:
- If you believe non-terrestrial beings exist, what do you think they are?
- Where do they come from?
- How do they get here?
- Are alien abductions a reality?
- Why are these abductions occurring?
- Have you ever had an encounter? Could you detail the incident?
- Do you know other people who claim that they have had an encounter? Could you detail what you were told?
- To what extent is the government suppressing information from the public?
- Please feel free to offer any further information that is pertinent
Please forward your thoughts to this email address lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com w/ the subject 'Alien Research'
Thanks for your time...Lon
