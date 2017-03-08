Nathan called in to tell of his bizarre UFO experience:
“This happened in the summer between the 7th and 8th grade. I'm 32 now. So I was spending the summer in Missouri with my grandmother, aunt, uncle and my cousins. I was staying at my aunt's house in my cousin's room. I had just fallen asleep and all of a sudden there was something at the window. I knew there was something at the window and as I opened my eyes...what I saw was my recently deceased grandmother from my mother's side of the family. She was kind of translucent. She didn't look like she was in a good mood. She looked really haggard and disheveled...she just kind of floated out of the room. So I followed her out of the room. I came to the end of the hallway and there was this being there. This being kinda looked like Roger from American Dad, but with black eyes. It was shorter than me and I was like 5'6...so it was a shorter, grey-tannish color.
It went out the door and I followed it out the door not really thinking about it. I was kind of in a trance. And there was this craft. This craft was way too big to really be there in my opinion. I don't know how it was where it was. I mean this was a farmhouse in Missouri but it wasn't like we didn't have neighbors. And it was probably only about 50 feet off the ground and I only remember it vividly because it was purple and it was a disk. It looked like it had gold trim. It was very ornate. It surprised me how ornate it was.
I don't remember how I got on the craft but the next thing that I do remember is that I'm in a purple room. This room is squared off. The reason it was purple was because the walls were lined with paneling that gave off light. Like a black light almost. I see my aunt. I see both my cousins. They were standing. We were all in this rectangular room. My cousin was like, Well, it looks like we just got abducted by aliens. My aunt pulled me aside and tried to explain to me that they were angels. The next thing I see is my uncle who is on a table which is tilted upwards and there is three beings working on him. The three beings were tan in color, taller and thinner than the other ones. I wasn't close enough to get a good look at that point.
The next thing I remember is that I'm on my back on a flat surface and I'm looking up. I see three beings. I can't make out their facial features because the light is so bright, but I can make out the fact that their heads are very rounded almost like Spider-Man's head when he has his mask on. It was just very strange because the light was so bright I couldn't make it out.
My next memory is waking up in bed. But get this Jimmy, the bed that I had been sleeping in had been moved across the room and up against the window and I was still in it.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church - February 23, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
The Alien Abduction Files: The Most Startling Cases of Human Alien Contact Ever Reported
Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction
Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience: The True Story of the World's First Documented Alien Abduction
Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens