The Sound and the Shadow

Winter wrote in to Beyond The Darkness to tell of her strange account:
“I have a story about something that happened to me when I was about 8 years old. I don't really know how to explain what happened or how to categorize it.
Like I said, I was 8 at the time and living in the high desert of California. My dad was gone for work a lot so it was usually just my mother and I at home. One night I remember having a hard time sleeping. I spent a good hour or so opening and closing my eyes. The room was lit with an overly bright night-light that was given to us by a family friend. One of the times I opened my eyes and the room was pitch black except for a small area surrounding the night-light. Freaked out, I closed my eyes, hoping that something was just wrong with my eyes but the room was still. I remember the room wasn't just dark, the black almost had a thickness to it. The only way I could describe it was, it looked almost like a dense black fog.
At this time, for whatever reason, I got up to look out the window. I don't know why. I didn't hear or see anything but I just felt compelled to look. When I looked, I could see that the moon was very bright and I could see very clearly. There was an old lawn chair out there with what I thought was a shadow from the roof, but as I looked I noticed that the bottom of the shadow didn't connect to the shadow on the roof. It was just on the chair itself, this long skinny shadow seemed to float by itself over the lawn chair. What really freaked me out about this was that it looked like it could have taken a person's shadow, stretched it out really long and thin and then lay it over the chair. There was almost a thickness to the shadow as well. This would be freaky enough but after seeing this I heard a noise.
This may sound crazy but the only way I can describe this noise is that it sounded like a really long and loud elephant trumpet. It was so loud that I was surprised it didn't shake the house or wake anybody up. I couldn't tell you where it came from, only that I covered my ears and ran to my mother when I heard it. I guess it could have been many things and like I said, I'm not sure how to categorize it. But I know I was awake enough to run to my mother and wake her up, who went out to the backyard but saw nothing.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness – February 27, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
