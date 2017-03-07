Reptilians: Real-Life Accounts

Hey folks...I am out and about today, so I'm going to post a few previously reported Reptilian encounter accounts in the meantime:
Original post: Monday, May 04, 2015
I received a telephone message from a woman in Muncie, Indiana. She and a companion had witnessed something frightening and unexplained while touring a cavern in Harrison County, Indiana. I conducted two interviews with the witness (who I will refer to a 'GG') and have listed the events described to me. 'GG' is a Dominican national and her English is fair...so it was a bit of a challenge obtaining the information:
- Tuesday, August 26th 2014 2:30 PM during a tour at the Squire Boone Caverns in southern Indiana.
- The witness and her friend were with a group from Muncie, IN. The cavern tour was part of the itinerary, after spending the previous day shopping and touring Louisville, Kentucky.
- The tour had reached an area with many small underground waterfalls. There were a few large flat rocks on the right side of the waterfalls, including a few overhangs. GG noticed what appeared to be a bright yellow 'eye' shining from under one of the overhangs. She immediately got chills all over her. Her friend asked what she was looking at, so she pointed towards the rocks. She saw the same eye looking back at her. They stood there for about 5 minutes watching the eye as it appeared and disappeared. They were about 30 ft. from the rock. There was movement as well, but very hard to see because the lighting was dim.
- When the tour started to move on, GG looked back in the direction of the eye and saw something exit from under the overhang. She briefly stopped and watched. It crawled out onto the open rock surface then stood up on it's back legs. Almost immediately it scurried away into another crevice in the rock. It looked like a lizard of some kind. It had a short tail and was dark in color. The arms and legs were long, almost human-like. GG thinks it was about 15 inches high.
- She quickly rejoined the group, but continued to watch behind her. Her friend did not see the lizard, butGG described it to her after they returned to the bus. The friend gave her a Lorazepam pill to help calm her down. GG was shaking badly and others on the bus were noticing her. She did not mention what she saw to the other people in the group.
- The next day, GG felt very ill. It may have been from the pill but she thinks something happened to her physically and mentally because of what she saw. GG doesn't think she was supposed to see the lizard being.
NOTE: GG contacted me after finding the Astral Perceptions Universal website. She agreed to allow me to post some of her experience on the blog (the sighting details), though personal information will not be disclosed. GG is curious if others may have seen something similar and, if they did, what was the result.
Could there be an underground population of saurian humanoids / aliens on Earth? I always go back to what David Eckhart described to me over the years - David Eckhart Family - Alien Encounters and The David Eckhart Family Alien Ordeal. We are part of an agenda...many of us have been made aware of it's existence. It's just a matter of how much we want to believe. Lon
**********
Original post: Wednesday, March 04, 2015
I encountered a reptilian hybrid a few years ago while attending college in Oregon. This individual was extremely manipulative with words and dangerous with it's deeds. Once I told him that he was a cold-blooded bastard after he humiliated a friend. He became very angry, staring at me with a hideous glare. He said I would suffer "for my disrespect."
That night while studying in my dorm room I was alarmed by a shadowy figure starting to manifest. I am sensitive to energy, so I immediately started to raised the vibration in the room. It quickly dissipated. That startled me, so I was at full alert.
Later that night at approximately 2 am I awoke from what I thought was a dream, but alarmed by a grotesque reptilian form on top of my body attempting to choke me. It screeched and wailed, like it was taking great delight in my fear and pain.
I struggled and finally threw the fiend off me. As it cowered on the floor glaring at me I immediately knew it was the individual I had insulted earlier. It thrust itself at me. I reached for my pants on my desk chair in order to retrieve my pocket knife. It was choking me as I pulled the weapon from my pants pocket and toiled to open the blade. I was able to push it off, long enough to slash it across it's left arm and upper chest. With a howl of rage it ran to the wall and disappeared through it. I turned the light on to fully illuminate the room and noticed blood on the knife, bed sheets and floor. I checked myself to make sure it wasn't my blood. I was awake the rest of the night and ready to strike if I needed to defend myself.
I was exhausted in the morning, but made my way to class. I noticed the individual coming out of his dorm room. He had a bandage on his left arm in the same spot where I had cut the reptilian. He noticed me and walked directly to me nose-to-nose. He glared at me with those evil reptilian eyes. "Watch your back, because this isn't over" he murmured. I walked past him and made my way to class.
Later that day, the dorm staff and housing administrators wanted to talk to me. While I talked to one of the dorm staff regarding this individual, the administrator blurted out "don't provoke him. It's important that you not cause trouble for him". The dorm staff was obviously terrified of this guy and behaved like his minions. This was startling.
That same night I felt wary of a presence watching me. That sense of dread continued for several weeks until I moved off campus to avoid this hostile individual. However, I often noticed him and his acquaintances blatantly watching me when I'm on campus and in town. I know that I wasn't the only person affected by this guy, but no one ever dared to discuss it. Many strange things happened as well, including the sudden death of two students in that same dorm. No details of those deaths were ever disclosed, just that they died because of medical reasons.
I know others are out there who are aware of the reptilians and that there are ways that humanity can use to defend itself against them. I have been fortunate to meet several people who safeguarded themselves and family. These terrible beings are a scourge that we will continue to confront. Be safe - Mason
**********
Original post: Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Hello - I would like to tell you about an experience I had in 1954 while working with the US Naval engineers at Zaragoza Air Base near Zaragoza, Spain. This was to be a refurbished NATO facility. I was a contractor (24 yo & working my father's construction firm) and hired by the DoD. This was my 1st time away from the United States. I had another fellow with me who had worked for my father for a couple of years.
Only a few people knew of my experience - my wife (who is deceased) and two close friends (who have also passed away). I have read some of the stories of other people you have published. I thought that I could add my story to the record.
After I had been in Spain for several weeks, I decided to take in the surroundings. I was told by some of the locals that the Monasterio de Piedra near Nuevalos would be an excellent place to visit. The monastery was about 60 miles away, so I decided it would be an enjoyable day trip. When I arrived, I met a young lady who offered to show me around the complex. It was a very hot day (early August) so we took numerous breaks along the way.
As the afternoon waned and the early evening approached, it was time for me to head back toward Zaragoza. The young lady mentioned that there was an very nice inn not far from the monastery if I wanted to stay the night, then get an early start in the morning. So I decided to stay the night - maybe do some exploring that evening.
The inn was very rustic, though quite comfortable. I had dinner outside on the back patio - it was an excellent evening. Though it was dusk, I could still see the terrain not far from the inn. There was a vineyard and a small lavender meadow behind the inn which led to a series of rocky outcrops. I thought that I would take a look around, but I first asked the owner if it was OK to do so.
I walked through the vineyard and reached a small pond, which had a loud chorus of frogs. By this time it was dark, but there was a fair amount of available moonlight - but I still needed a flashlight to see where I was going. I walked around the pond and started to cross a small bridge over a narrow stream. As I walked over the bridge, I noticed something run through the water about 50 ft. upstream. There was enough moonlight to where I could make out an upright shape. This thing was heading toward the high rocks, though I lost sight of it.
I stood silent for about 5 minutes. It was eerie because the frogs were now quiet. The only sound was coming from the direction of the rocks - and the noise was very strange. It sounded like a guttural 'yak yak yak' series, that would pause for a few seconds, then repeat. It would also fade in and out. After a few minutes, it stopped. I had no idea what it was.
I crossed the bridge and started to slowly approach the rocks. As I came to the rock face, there was a fairly well-worn trail on the ground along the edge. I walked further until I reached an opening in the rock face. I pointed the flashlight inside and saw that it was a grotto about 15 ft deep and high enough for me to stand in. The floor of the grotto was littered with small animal bones, so I figured that there were predators about - most likely fox.
I continued on the trail until I heard the 'yak yak yak' sound again - and it was very close. I instantly stopped walking and started searching around me with the flashlight. Just then, some gravel landed on me - and the loud 'yak yak yak' sound was coming from above me. I quickly looked up and pointed the flashlight. There was a creature standing on a small ledge about 15 ft. away, staring at me with yellow eyes reflecting back. It was screaming 'yak yak yak' in quick constant rhythm.
This was the most ghastly thing I've ever witnessed. It was standing on two legs and was about 4 -5 ft tall. I've read about Reptilian encounters on your blog - well, I think this may have been one. It was dark in color and had arms like a human. The face looked like that of a lizard - resembling that of an iguana.
After a few seconds it leaped off the ledge onto the trail - swiftly running on 2 legs in the opposite direction. It was then that I noticed a long tail as it moved away from me.
I quickly made my way back toward the inn - and directly to my room. I laid in bed thinking about this creature the entire night. I was terrified to look out my window, fearing that it followed me back to the inn.
Early in the morning I checked out and drove back to Zaragoza. I have no proof to my experience other than my word. But I now believe that this was a Reptilian creature. H.Y.
