Orb Activity Producing Doppelganger Phenomenon?

Amanda in New York City called in to tell of a weird experience she had in her home:
“When my children were younger, in our home, we'd see these orbs just running down the hall and going right out the front door, right through the front door. The front door was closed. I did notice that the kids started to act up and I never really put two and two together with that because they were going through their teen years. But now, however, when one of my daughter’s turned 14 and we were alone in the home. I went to the bathroom and I was, you know, washing my hands, taking care of my make-up. I saw her because her room was behind the kitchen. So the way the layout is, we got a room behind the kitchen, then you got the kitchen and then you come to the hallway and it crosses over into my bedroom, and in between, in the hallway is where the bathroom is. I saw her, because I had the door open, crossing the hallway to go into my room wearing my nightgown. (Jimmy Church asks her what color the orbs were) They were white. I'd say they were about, I'd say six inches round or maybe seven. It happened frequently. They stopped.
I'm gonna tell you, I never heard of a doppelganger until I started listening to Coast to Coast. And to my daughter who crossed the hallway and went into my bedroom in my nightgown. Well, I called her name and I came out of the bathroom, went into the bedroom and I didn't see her. I thought, I wonder what happened to her? She answers me. She's in her room and she said, Ma, you're calling me? I said, What? So I went in the opposite direction in the hall where the kitchen and the room is and she's sitting on her bed relaxing listening to the radio. She's got her own nightgown on. This was in the morning. I said, My god, I saw you. I saw you crossing, going into my room and you had my nightgown on. And I went in. That's why I was calling you. I can't believe you're here. She said, I never left the room. (Church asks if the daughter was pranking her) No and I'm not crazy and I don't fall for a con. I did notice that at that age she started to withdraw and she started to get very depressed after that incident happened but I didn’t get it. I didn't know about it at that time.”
Source: Coast to Coast - February 24, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
