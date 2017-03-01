Horrifying Flying Cryptid Encounter - Northeast South Carolina

I recently received the following account:
It was somewhere in South Carolina. My boyfriend at the time and I were driving to Myrtle Beach. I am not a good passenger and tend to wig out on the interstate, so we were taking the back roads. It was pretty late at night. We had just gone through some little podunk town and we're in the woods now. Pine tree woods.
He was driving and I looked over at him. Through the window on his side, it looked like someone's laundry had come off the line and was getting blown around. Like a big bed sheet getting hit by gusts of wind. Except we were in the woods and there were too many trees around for it to be laundry blowing around. So I'm looking dead at this big white thing and my brain couldn't wrap around what it was, but it was coming straight at the car. The closest thing I can think of would be a Pterodactyl. I'm panicking and positive we are going to die. So I'm screaming "go, go, go" and my eyes are squeezed shut. And there is no way in hell I'm going to watch it kill us. Of course we get away. But when we looked at the car, there was a big snotty smear on the driver's side window. We weren't drunk or high or recently released from a psych facility.
Any insight you could offer would be great. I've talked to other people about it and no one has had a similar experience. I can't find anything like it online. The closest thing I've found are Thunderbirds, but this thing was not dark in color. Ideas? CF
I got back to the witness and asked if she could offer anymore details:
The date was between 2004-05 in the Summer. I know that doesn't narrow it down very much. I did get an overwhelmingly negative feeling from it. I felt like it was coming for us, not just passing by. We were coming from Roanoke, Virginia and got the directions from Mapquest. I've lost contact with the boyfriend and I'm pretty sure he sold the car. The slimy smear never did come off the window. It was greenish-gray in color, like discharge from a bad sinus infection. I remember thinking it was weird that it wouldn't come off and we should scrape some off and send it to the lab.
I don't remember the name of the town, but I do remember thinking how much it looked like my dad's town. He lives in Bowman, SC. It was in a pretty rural area. No stop lights. If you blinked, you'd miss it.
NOTE: I explained to CF that there have been Pterosaur sightings throughout the world. There had been a sighting between Greenville and Florence, South Carolina in 2007 by a witness named Susan Wooten.
Let's say, hypothetically, that these sightings were related. CF's route of travel from Roanoke, VA to Myrtle Beach, SC could have intersected Susan Wooten's trek near Florence, SC...or in and around Florence County, SC. BTW, Bishopville, SC, home of the Scape Ore Swamp Lizard is about an hour west of Florence...and on the route between Greenville and Florence.
I received the following sighting account in August 2013:
This happened almost three years ago - not sure of the actual date. One night, while coming home from my girlfriend's house, I saw something flying toward my car through the night sky at about 7:30am. It had leather-like wings and was almost as big across as the windshield. I did not get a good look because it was dark, but it had almost orange-reddish eyes and swooped up before it smashed into the windshield of the car. The whole time I was pumping the brakes afraid it was going the smash into the car. I told my parents but they tried to convince me it was a bat - but I told them "no, it was way to big." Then one year later, my Dad told me he saw the same thing flying towards the windshield of his car on the same road and same spot. My Brother also saw it in the backyard as he was taking out scraps. While walking back from the fence he saw the shadow of something on the ground - like it flew directly under the outside light almost blocking the light. He was shocked by the shadow on the ground. Then quickly heard something moving around in the trees. He informed my Dad and they quickly went back outside. They could not see anything in the dark but felt the something was watching from the trees.
None of us have seen or experienced this again. What made me decide to send this was because of the flying dinosaurs article. That might possibly be what I saw - not too sure. Any ideas are welcome. I just know it was pretty big about the size of a man. I live in South Carolina. This also happened in the winter time. RR
I contacted RR for further information and received the following:
It was in Pickens, South Carolina - on a back road called Shady Grove Road. The wings were bat-like and did not appear to be covered with feathers. I did not really get a good look at the body. It happened so fast - but the wings were so noticeable because of the size and shape. The thing was at least the length of the windshield wing tip to wing tip. It was flying at a angle toward the car. I don't know if it came over the hill on the right side of me or from the field on the left. It was still a pretty dark and it was flying a good speed, as it almost impacted with my car. It was about the size of a man with long wings. The head also had a somewhat triangular shape.RR
NOTE: The witness seems to think it looked more like a Pterosaur...especially after reading Jonathan Whitcomb's article Why Believe in Living Pterosaurs?. Because of the glowing orange-red eyes and human-sized body, I'm leaning towards a flying humanoid. The fact that it was seen by 3 people in the family is also very interesting. There were no further strange events and no accidental deaths or tragedies during the next several year...though the witness' Father passed away in January 2013. Lon
