Monday, March 27, 2017

Daily 2 Cents: Reptilians Massacred by Turkish Military? -- Huge UFO Reported Hovering Over Gulf of Mexico -- Creepy Face Peering Out of Empty Car


Reptilians Massacred by Turkish Military?

Wilfred in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada called in to ask about a strange story he had heard:

“I was wondering if Len (the guest that even was Len Kasten) was aware of any stories or rumors regarding Turkish, eastern Turkey, around the, I think it's called the Caucasus Mountains? Like for decades and actually for hundreds of years before that, long before Turkey was there. They were dealing with these Reptilians and about 20 years ago a buddy of mine who was high up in the Turkish military was privy to basically battles going in on behalf of the villagers around there because the villagers kept being taken by these Reptilians into the mountains. So they went in and took them out as much as they could. The really cool thing was that as they were basically killing them with, you know, machine gun fire and grenades and what not, these Reptilians kept trying to change into other alien life forms, like shifting into different forms like basically out of confusion and fear as they were dying.”

Source: Coast to Coast - March 11, 2017

JLB - Beyond Creepy

NOTE: This story is a new one to me. The ancient Derinkuyu Underground City is reported by some to have been a Reptilian enclave at one time. Reptilians have been linked to the ancient Hittites, through folklore, as well...their kingdom included much of present-day Turkey. Then there are the 2007-2009 Kumburgaz UFO encounters...supposedly Reptilian beings were seen on board the craft. Lon

**********

Huge UFO Reported Hovering Over Gulf of Mexico

Occurred : 3/21/2017 19:00 (Entered as : 03/21/17 19:00)
Reported: 3/23/2017 1:04:17 PM 13:04
Posted: 3/23/2017
Location: New Orleans (80 mi. SE of; Gulf of Mexico), LA
Shape: Oval
Duration:40 seconds

UFO Gulf Of Mexico 80 miles southeast of New Orleans

I am a Chief Engineer on an Offshore Supply Vessel, and the events I am going to put forward are accurate, to the best of my knowledge.

Close to 7:00 pm on March 21st, just before dusk, myself and 4 of the crew members aboard our vessel saw a craft that appeared to be five times our 240 ft vessel in length. My line of sight was about 1/4 mile from our vessel. There was a rig behind the craft about a 1/2 mile. I used this to help gauge size of craft. Sighting was approximately 80 miles SE of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The scene lasted about 40 seconds. The craft rose up out of the water (Gulf of Mexico) about 40 feet, no water was dripping from the craft. Within a split second the craft disappeared at a 30 degree angle into the sky. Speed appeared to faster than speed of a light turning on in a room. Within seconds it had disappeared completely.

I can say for sure that the craft was dark colored, oval in shape and made no sound whatsoever.

With as many rigs (2), there has to be more witnesses than just the four on our vessel.

((NUFORC Note: We spoke via telephone with this witness, and he seemed to us to be unusually sober-minded. We suspect that he is a very capable, and very reliable, witness. He estimates that upwards of perhaps 50 people, who were aboard nearby vessels, may have witnessed the event, as well. We would urge those other witnesses to submit reports of what they had witnessed. PD)) - NUFORC

**********


Creepy Face Peering Out of Empty Car

A car enthusiast got quite a surprise when he reviewed a recent photograph he'd taken of his vehicle.

The peculiar image, which was recently shared on our discussion forum by user 'XSAS_Daughter', shows what looks like a strange face peering out from the car's front passenger window.

"My friend was recently looking back through his camera roll and found this photo that he took of his and his friend's car," she wrote. "He was sat in the restaurant across the road and was taking a photograph of his car because it was new and he's a typical boy that loves his car."

"He realized there appeared to be a person in the car, which was completely empty at the time."

"I said it looked like somebody was leaning on his car and he said there definitely wasn't anybody because he would have kicked off haha!"

"Anyway, just thought I'd share because even if it is nothing, it looked pretty creepy to us!" - Creepy face caught peering out of empty car

**********

