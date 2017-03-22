Daily 2 Cents: Punxsutawney 'Spider-Man' -- 'Ghost Plane' Crash Mystery -- Three Yellow Transparent 'Geese'

“I want to tell you a quick story. When I was a child, very very young, almost to the point where it makes you wonder if it was your imagination or not. I could see out a window. We live in rural Pennsylvania, well, obviously Punxsutawney, the letter capital of the world. I could see a tree out my window and many many nights, quite a few, I would see like a muscular shadow figure in this tree and I felt like it was looking at me and slightly climbing around a bit. I wasn't really into Spider-Man at that point but that's kind of what it would remind me of. We built the house in the same location. We lived in a trailer at the time and I never saw it again. I couldn't see out that window. But eerily enough, this was six months or a year later, one time, I saw it looking at me through the window. Like it climbed the side of the house and it was just looking at me. I couldn't see it very good but I screamed. My mother came and she never believed me. I told her about the one in the tree as well. (Heidi Hollis, the guest, asked what it looked like in the window) I couldn't see it the same because the lights were on on the inside. It was just black, like how they describe a shadow person, just like a black head shape with maybe shoulders... It just was close. So that's just why I lost it as a child. But the one in the tree, that one just sticks with me. I'm almost 36 and to this day... I saw it numerous times.”

**********U.S. and Canadian authorities are rightfully spooked following a plane crash in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday night. What’s got them shook? There’s absolutely no trace than anybody actually went down with the plane, sparking one of the weirdest mysteries of the year so far.The alleged “ghost plane” was a rented Cessna 172 based out of Michigan, which went down into the snow near the north shore of Lake Superior around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near Marathon, Ontario, according to AVweb.com.The spooky part is that local police reported no sign of a pilot at the crash site. There were no footprints or tracks of any kind in the snow and the crashed plane was empty. Evidently it had crashed after running out of fuel while on autopilot, which was still engaged in the wreckage.**********I was outside smoking a cigarette around 10:45 pm I saw what looked to be geese flying from south to north of my location it looked like a projection of three yellow transparent geese in formation I thought it was the alcohol taking effect when suddenly my sister who was also smoking a cigarette outside said holy @#$%^&* Jeff you see that'' So I already off the porch to see if I can still see it and neighbor had their stupid auto flood light set to auto. But it seems whatever it was already crossed by my field of view over my bedroom roof to be exact after words. I spoke to my dad in New Jersey telling what me and my sister saw I was so shocked after getting the phone with my dad I started crying. -**********From around 420 to 350 million years ago, when land plants were still the relatively new kids on the evolutionary block and “the tallest trees stood just a few feet high,” giant spires of life poked from the Earth. “The ancient organism boasted trunks up to 24 feet (8 meters) high and as wide as three feet (one meter),” said National Geographic in 2007. With the help of a fossil dug up in Saudi Arabia scientists finally figured out what the giant creature was: a fungus. (We think.)The towering fungus spires would have stood out against a landscape scarce of such giants, said New Scientist in 2007.“A 6-metre fungus would be odd enough in the modern world, but at least we are used to trees quite a bit bigger,” says Boyce. “Plants at that time were a few feet tall, invertebrate animals were small, and there were no terrestrial vertebrates. This fossil would have been all the more striking in such a diminutive landscape.”**********