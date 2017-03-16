Thursday, March 16, 2017

Daily 2 Cents: Illuminated Humanoids at Rhode Island Lake -- Bigfoot Bonanza -- Amazing Glowing Algae Phenomenon


Illuminated Humanoids at Rhode Island Lake

Smithfield, RI - 1992-07-20: Friend and I fishing in an evening friendly bass tournament. 3pm-9pm Smith and Sayles Reservoir. The fishing picked up as tournament ended. So I convinced my friend to go back out for night bite. Somewhere around 11pm, we were fishing at the end of a peninsula facing the shore with a dark empty house on the land. It was very quiet but I thought a helicopter was coming down in the cove behind the house where we couldn't see. But no noise. I gestured to my friend but when the lights dimmed we excused it as a vehicle lights must have come down the road and backed away (but we never seen a vehicle). We continued fishing towards the shore in plain view of the house when I noticed what looked like children playing with flashlights moving frantically in one of the rooms of the house through the windows. My fishing partner and I decided people must have come home to the house (even though we never seen a car or people) and the power must be turned off in the house.

We continued fishing and almost immediately, although we never seen or heard anyone. There was an abnormally (7ft) tall human-shaped figure with a smaller child-size human-shaped figure with the larger one looking like it was holding a flashlight looking for frogs and such at the waters edge. The odd thing was the way they were illuminating, almost like glow in the dark? But we dismissed that as the flashlight reflecting off the water back at them strangely. Just then we noticed about 15 to 20 glowing shaped figures all on the shore facing us all different sizes and we got freaked out because there was never any noise this whole time and we were close enough to have heard people walking in the brush near shore. Just as we were getting scared and contemplating leaving, the flashlight the first big human-like figure was holding shined directly towards our boat. My partner said to start the motor and "lets get out of here!" as I was starting to set the choke and pull the cord of the small 5hp outboard motor. The flashlight levitated across about 30-40 yards of water as I was keeping half an eye on it and starting the motor! When it turned over and I put it in gear, I looked up and the light was about 8 feet above our small boat! I never looked back and it was a short 3 minute ride back to the boat ramp.

We hurried, throwing the boat in the van and got inside the van in shock. All the dogs on the lake were barking loudly (we never heard a dog before this). My friend made me promise not to tell anyone and I haven't...until now - MUFON

**********

Bigfoot Bonanza

The call of the wild brought America’s leading Bigfooters and Sasquatchologists to San Francisco this weekend for the Bigfoot Bonanza, a three-day symposium of all things Yeti held at the Balboa Theater. The event was a roaring mixture of old B-movies and vintage TV episodes about Bigfoot, and wildboy or wildgirl experts who’ve devoted their lives to finding the perennially elusive woodland beast.

Yes, there are prominent women in the Bigfoot hunting field, with notable contemporaries including the Ultimate Female Bigfoot Team. “We have put together a team of six girls in the hopes that we would have different results out in the field hunting Bigfoot than we would if we had any men with us,” Ultimate Female Bigfoot Team lead investigator Montra Freitas tells SF Weekly. “The premise is we have a softer approach and we are not as threatening to anything out there.”

That team was just one of many eclectic researchers and Bigfoot hunters who presented their findings and methods. “These Bigfoot conferences have people with all sorts of personalities” Kai Wada, organizer of Bigfoot Bonanza tells SF Weekly. “But they all have this one thing they that they really love, and it’s this giant hairy monster that could live in the woods or it could just live in their minds.” Read more at Sasquatch Watchers Romp at Bigfoot Bonanza

**********


Amazing Glowing Algae Phenomenon

Tasmania’s northwest shores were glowing blue on Monday night as bioluminescent algae ushered in the stunning phenomenon along the coast.

Beachgoers have been sharing stunning images of the bright blue glow on the Australian island's north-west coast.

The bioluminescence event is caused by single-celled algae or plant plankton called Noctiluca scintillans, also known as sea sparkle, which glows when disturbed.

The phenomenon presents itself as a "red tide" in daylight, with water turning a deep red, brown, or orange colour. Find more images at Sea sparkle algae dazzles beachgoers at Tasmania's Preservation Bay

**********


Pastor Finds Unearths Huge Diamond

An African church minister who supplements his meagre stipend by scrabbling for minerals in the artisanal mines of eastern Sierra Leone has discovered one of the largest diamonds ever found.

The 709-carat stone was extracted this week by Emmanuel Momoh, a pastor in one of the myriad churches that ministers to the mining communities of Kono district, the diamond centre that became the crucible of Sierra Leone’s blood-soaked civil war.

It is believed to be the 13th largest uncut diamond ever to be pulled from the ground, industry analysts said.

The stone is to be auctioned, the Sierra Leonean government announced yesterday, although its value cannot be determined until its quality is assessed. An 813-carat diamond was sold at closed auction in London last month for £51m. Read more at Sierra Leone pastor unearths one of the largest diamonds ever found

**********


**********


This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

