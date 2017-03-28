Daily 2 Cents: Glowing Entity / Jungle Bedroom -- Man in Dark Clothing Suddenly Appears -- Found on Deceased Abductee's Laptop

“When I was young, about six or seven, I had a very weird experience in a house I grew up in. Actually two but they happened the same night. My mom told me later in life that the house that my sister and I grew up in was haunted. She would tell me about doors slamming in the middle of the night when nobody was home and seeing shadow figures moving by themselves. When she was telling me this, I knew what I saw was no hallucination.



One night I woke up from a dead sleep and felt very afraid. For some reason, I don't know if I woke up from a bad dream or something but all I know, all I could remember, was the crazy fear I had. The first thing I did was to get up and go into my parent's room. To get in their bedroom from my room, you had to walk through the kitchen and down a long hallway which at night was super dark and you could not see the other end, so when I got to the other end of the kitchen, where I could see the hallway, I saw a glowing figure standing in the hallway. It was so bright, it illuminated the entire hallway. I stood there for a moment in total shock of what I was seeing. You could tell it was a human form but I could not see any features and it just hovered there looking at me. About this time I snapped out of my daze, it began to glide towards me. Oh my god, I never ran so fast in my life. Getting back to my bedroom, shut the door and under the covers I went.



All was quiet for awhile so I started to fall back asleep until I opened my eyes and my room was, no joke, turned into a tropical rain forest. It sounds ridiculous, I know, but my room came to life. I could see trees and animals all over the walls. I could hear all the noises that you would hear if you were in the forest. I even remember it smelling like I was outside. It was the weirdest thing. The creepiest thing was when a little jungle boy appeared on the wall. It looked like he was hanging from a tree branch that magically appeared in my room. To this day I can still hear him say, Hey, Nick, want to play? No crap, just like Chucky says in the movie 'Child's Play.'



I didn't stay and talk. I got up and went to my parent's room completely forgetting about the glowing figure I had saw earlier. My parents got up and investigated the room. All was back to normal at that point. For years I had always assumed that what I saw I imagined or maybe I was on some medicine that made me hallucinate but it just seemed to be too real for that to be the case. After hearing my mom talk about all the experiences she had with us, I think that what happened to me that night was paranormal in nature. The only experience I ever had but it started a love of the field that makes me itch to find more.”

