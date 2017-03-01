Daily 2 Cents: Entity Shadow / White Orb -- Reptilian Photo Allegedly Brings Down 4chan -- Strange Creatures Washing Ashore in the Philippines

Entity Shadow / White Orb
Pembroke, NH - August 10 night 2016, I spent three hours star gazing. It felt like I was coming back into nature and getting in touch with her again. After some time of staring off into the stars I looked down to see these tiny moths fluttering above the grass. I felt a powerful and harmonious connection and thought "this is what it must be like for the extraterrestrials to watch us." It was at that exact moment I saw a shadow of a very tall person walk away from behind me. I clearly made out the head, the arm sway, and the ambulation of the legs in the movement of the shadow. I felt no fear but was curious because people around me all have children and are older; I am out late often and haven't seen any of my neighbors out that late since I lived there. When I turned to see who it was walking from behind me I saw no being at all. Instead I saw a white luminescent orb closer than I have ever seen one. It was slightly behind the trees behind the house across from me. As soon as I put my gaze on the orb, it began moving to the right and then in the blink of an eye vanished. This is the fourth time I have seen a white orb from my house. I have seen another since. Sometimes they move across the sky, with slight movements up and down and then disappear. Another time they moved in a half oval, stopped, appeared to flatten, then shot off at rapid speed and disappeared. And sometimes they will appear for just a brief moment in a stationary position and then collapse back in on themselves. I have seen others white orbs, including a black craft, and an orange orb at different locations. The majority are at my house.- MUFON
Strange Creatures Washing Ashore in the Philippines
Seems like the Philippines are ground zero for strange washed up creatures. Earlier this month, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Surigao City in the Philippines. A few days later, in Agusan del Norte, a coastal town on the island of Mindanao, a sea monster washed ashore. An oarfish, with a body nearly 50 feet long, it died soon after its arrival on the beach.
In Japanese tradition, the knife-like fish is called the “Messenger from the Sea God’s Palace.” Additionally, many believe the fish’s appearance near the surface predicts additional earthquakes. Typically, it dwells 650 to 3,300 feet below the ocean’s surface, in a twilight-like area known as the Mesopelagic Zone. Oarfish are the world’s largest bony fish. While alive, they possess a vibrant red, purple, and silver color. Scholars believe the long creatures are the basis for early seamen’s tales of sea serpents.
Last week, a strange blob, covered in white hairs, floated onto the shores of the Dinagat Islands province. The mysterious creature’s appearance alarmed local residents. Scientists arrived recently to begin studying the creature.
Photographs of the strange creature suggest it is over 20 feet long and weighs over 4,000 pounds. What appear to be white hairs cover the surface of the object, with a blackish skin underneath. Patches of red blood color the white hairs. Local residents flocked to the coast to see the creature and their images quickly went viral online. Early reports suggested the floating blob was a manatee or dugong. Others speculated the carcass was a bloated whale. So much attention poured in that the government called for an investigation of the weird carcass. Investigators from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) arrived and conducted visual and chemical tests on the blob. Labeling it a “globster,” the scientists concluded it was a decomposing sperm whale. Decomposing muscle fibers turned into the white “hairs.”
Bloodsoaked Gunshot Victim Claimed He Works With Devil
GRAPHIC...Video can be found here
Video of a man, who had been shot in the face, claiming to work with Lucifer as he walked around a Brazilian hospital has led people to speculate that the man is “possessed by the devil”. Another man can be heard reciting prayers in the background.
The incident took place in Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.
Noticiandopb reports that the man was shot in the cheek. The video shows him wandering around in the corridor with his body contorted either in pain or perhaps, as news site CanalR1 claims, from the effects of drugs. GRAPHIC...Video can be found here
Reptilian Photo Allegedly Brings Down 4chan
Early Thursday morning, an image alleging to show an ultra realistic reptilian alien was shared on 4chan image board forums. Soon after, the website went down and the picture was deleted. See the allegedly partially recovered photo here.
According to a Pastebin about the post, the original thread that shared the image went online “anywhere between 12am and 2am” on Thursday on 4chan’s /pol/ board, short for “Politically Incorrect.” It was titled “24489 Taken Aprox 24 miles north west of Luke Airforce Base Phoenix Az. Lab H4C,” the claimed location that the picture was taken.
The official Luke Airforce Base website writes that the base was established during World War II and is currently an active-duty F-16 Fighting Falcon training base.
According to reports, the image allegedly taken near the base was only live for about a minute. Soon after, the entire site went down and the thread with the alien photo was wiped. The original photo now cannot be found anywhere. However, a “partially recovered image” of the alleged alien photo can be viewed below.
A description shared on 4chan about the contents of the original photo reads:
The aliens head was seen from the left side and it was looking to the left in the picture and slightly at the camera. Almost diagonally. I did see the alien, yellow scales black eyes with small pursed lips. Thought it was a shill thread so didn’t open but saw the pic” They ayylmao looked like it had scales all over and was dark in colour. Its eyes looked like dried up prunes and had human like features but much smaller in comparison to its head.
A poster then adds that photo was “super high quality.”
Soon after, people suggested it was a “reptilian,” one of the “species” of aliens common in UFO lore. The idea was popularized by British conspiracy theorist David Icke, reports The Guardian.
However, some 4chan posters were not so swayed the mysterious photo. Some suggested that it was an image of Jonathan Reed’s alleged encounter with a reptilian alien that has been circulating since 2012. Reed claims that he encountered an alien in the woods in Washington state with his dog. Reed ended up killing the “alien” with a tree branch. However, when he got home, the alien came back to life, left, and the government showed up and took all his evidence except his photographs. -
