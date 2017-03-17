Daily 2 Cents: Bigfoot's Ghost? -- Book a Trip to 'Titanic' -- Mount Etna Erupts...Injuring 10 People

“My story is short and takes place many years ago when I was a kid in the early '80s. My parents and the neighbors were hanging out having a few Miller Lites in the neighbor's yard and we kids were playing. It was shortly after dark when we decided to play tag. For those of us that have actually gone outside to play in the suburbs know that this is a perfect time to play this game. My neighborhood was like most, I guess. But my neighborhood was near a creek that ran for miles and passed by several thick stands of trees.



So we'd been playing awhile when I ran away from whomever it was that was it. It was at that moment when I saw something, a huge almost glowing white shape walking between two trees in the yard in front of me. It looked like a mixture of the Patterson / Gimlin Bigfoot and one of those costumed villains from Scooby Do. It quickly passed behind a tree and was gone. It didn't reappear on the other side. I was so shocked and terrified that I couldn't take my eyes from where it had been. Then I ran straight into another tree knocking myself silly.



After the excitement of me hurting myself was over, I told my brother about it and he, like everyone else I’ve told since, thought the same thing, that I had imagined it due to nearly knocking myself out. But I know what I saw and that I saw it before I hit the tree and to this day I can still see it in my mind as clearly as I did that late summer evening. I've gone on to call whatever I saw, Bigfoot's Ghost.”

