Daily 2 Cents: 4 Short Black Creatures -- Saturn's Moon 'Pan' -- Technology Will Destroy Us

4 Short Black Creatures
Dupont, PA - 2017-03-07: Sleeping, awoke to black shadow over me! Thought I was dreaming! Felt like someone holding me down and sitting on my neck, then sharp pain like needles being inserted in my neck! Hurt extreme now have 3 red needle marks on the back of my neck. Kept shouting get off me let me up! The black shadow go away and a bright white light fading! Scared once again! Also foul smell like something burning! Then noticed 4 black short creatures with large almond shaped eyes leaving thru the locked door! MUFON
**********
Literally 'going down the rabbit hole'
A series of rabbit holes in an England farmer's field led to a mysterious underground cave, believed to be centuries old.
Historic England described the Caynton Caves in Shropshire as a "grotto" that likely dated back to the late 18th or early 19th century and included "neo-Norman decoration to bays between columns, one neo-Norman doorway with beak-heads and roll moulding; decorative quatrefoils and designs abound."
Photographer Michael Scott described the cramped condition in the mysterious cave buried about 3 feet underground.
"I traipsed over a field to find it, but if you didn't know it was there you would just walk right past it. Considering how long it's been there it's in amazing condition, it's like an underground temple," he said. "I had to crouch down and once I was in it was completely silent. There were a few spiders in there but that was it. It was raining so the slope down was quite sludgy but inside the cave was bone dry." Find photos & video at Rabbit hole in England farmer's field leads to 700-year-old caves
Local legends suggest the caves were used by the Knights of Templar in the 17th century, while historians argue they were built hundreds of years after the group disbanded.
Modern visitors reportedly visited the caves to perform "black magic" rituals by pagans and druids around Halloween.
The caves were sealed off in 2012 to prevent people from entering them to take part in such activities.
**********
Technology Will Destroy Us
Stephen Hawking has warned that technology needs to be controlled in order to prevent it from destroying the human race.
The world-renowned physicist, who has spoken out about the dangers of artificial intelligence in the past, believes we need to establish a way of identifying threats quickly, before they have a chance to escalate.
“Since civilisation began, aggression has been useful inasmuch as it has definite survival advantages,” he told The Times.
“It is hard-wired into our genes by Darwinian evolution. Now, however, technology has advanced at such a pace that this aggression may destroy us all by nuclear or biological war. We need to control this inherited instinct by our logic and reason.” Read more at Without a ‘world government’ technology will destroy us, says Stephen Hawking
**********
Saturn's Moon 'Pan'
The Cassini mission at Saturn ends in 6 months and 5 days.
On September 15, after 13 years in orbit, Cassini will plunge into Saturn's atmosphere, preventing it from accidentally colliding with the potentially habitable moons of Enceladus and Titan.
Right now, the spacecraft is in the midst of 20, ring-grazing orbits, after which it will maneuver itself into a path that will take it between the rings and the planet itself on April 22.
At the moment, Cassini's outer ring orbits are revealing some wild, high-resolution shots of some of Saturn's most enigmatic worlds. Most recently, this included new looks at 35-kilometer-wide Pan. On March 7, Cassini got its best view yet of the ravioli-shaped moon, which orbits inside the A ring's Encke gap. Read more at Cassini, with only a half-year to go at Saturn, just keeps dropping awesome images
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
India’s first lunar probe found orbiting moon eight years after losing radio contact
Could Mysterious Cosmic Light Flashes Be Powering Alien Spacecraft?
Whitley Strieber’s Communion at 30
Mystery Skulls May Belong to Unknown Race of Ancient Humans
One bitcoin is now worth more than one ounce of gold
Monsters of Texas
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved