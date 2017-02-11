Weekend 2 Cents: Vibrations / Sounds Emanate From Streaking Object -- North Lancaster Co., PA Update -- Crypto Filmmaker Seth Breedlove on Arcane Radio

Vibrations / Sounds Emanate From Streaking Object
Hesperia, Michigan - 2-10-2017: I was watching Youtube and heard a loud thump on the roof of my house. I looked up at the ceiling thinking that was quit odd as I felt a vibration though my floor from the thump sound. I paused the video I was watching and got up and checked the rear doorway and seen nothing unusual. I needed some firewood for the woodstove so I opened the front door of the porch to grab a piece of wood. I thumped the snow from it and heard a eerie high pitch vocalization. I started too look up at the sky at that moment and seen a blue trail in the sky that had a white oval body. It appeared too move faster then a shooting star to the south east. It made a deep audio sound that increased in frequency to a high pitch, then pulsed that tone about 8-10 times in about 1.5 seconds. The object left what I assume was some kind a wake field or hole as I felt as the object was pulling every thing around it. I've seen strange stuff before but nothing has ever made me this uneasy in my life. The door is locked for the first time in 9 years. - MUFON CMS
**********
Funded Student Bigfoot Expeditions Banned
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker first exposed a UNM expedition to find Bigfoot back in October — a foray into the forest paid for by you. Now, a lawmaker wants to make it illegal for state-funded colleges to go hunting for mythical creatures.
The bill comes from a Gallup senator who Larry Barker spoke with during his investigation. The bill would stop trips like the one Dr. Christopher Dyer of the UNM-Gallup campus took last year.
“We took one day and we went up there, yeah, walked around,” Dr. Dyer said.
In response to what happened, Sen. George Munoz is sponsoring a bill that would ban public funds from being spent on “looking for or catching a fictitious creature.”
“It’s sad that we have to do this, that they don’t have the ethics, that UNM doesn’t have the ethics to stop this,” Sen. Munoz said. “And now we have to draft bills to stop something that is not morally right,” Sen. Munoz said.
The senator had a little fun with the bill. It also bans publicly funded searches for Pokemon, leprechauns and the Bogeyman.
Sen. Munoz said what Dr. Dyer did was unfair to students because they pay a lot of money to go to school and it shouldn’t be spent on this.
Outgoing President Bob Frank previously told KRQE News 13 that the Bigfoot expedition was inappropriate and would not happen again.
NOTE: Dr. Christopher has been working with Crypto Four Corners International for several years and is on some of the team's videos. Lon
**********
This week we welcome our friend, filmmaker Seth Breedlove, to Arcane Radio. Seth is a film director, producer, writer, and radio host. He has contributed content to numerous websites on a variety of topics. In 2013, Seth began researching the Minerva Monster case. After compiling an expansive library of information relating to the case he decided to make a film based on the flap. He has since directed three films, 'Minerva Monster,' 'Beast of Whitehall' & 'Boggy Creek Monster.' He is expected to release 'Mothman of Point Pleasant' in the Spring 2017. These are all part of a series he created called "Small Town Monsters." Don't miss this exciting show! Join us on Wednesday February 15th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat.
The Facebook event page - Seth Breedlove - Filmmaker - 'Small Town Monsters'
**********
UPDATE: North Lancaster Co. PA UFO Related Activity Evolves
A few weeks ago, I first reported on a variety of UFO sightings in non-specific areas of north Lancaster Co. PA, radiating within a few miles from the 40.2513,-76.1366 center coordinates (summit of Tester Mt.). Other UFO reporting agencies have made a note of similar activity, but to a lesser degree. On 2/10/2017 I started to receive reports of 'multiple unknown entities' on the properties of these UFO witnesses. As well, the types of UFOs and the activity on the summit has changed.
UPDATE: I'll be receiving Butch's written report on the investigation in north Lancaster Co. later today. I talked to him this afternoon (Saturday)...he did witness new activity on the summit. He also witnessed the unknown beings /anomalies on the property of the client. Diagnostics with equipment will begin on Monday. I hope to go there next week. Lon
**********
My goal has always been to present current alternative news, interesting paranormal events and descriptions of the anomalous world that surrounds us. I also strive to provide astral and intuitive insight for those seeking help. I hope I've achieved this...and I would truly appreciate your kind consideration. Lon
Donations by mail can be sent to:
Lon Strickler
26 Coachman Ct
Randallstown, MD 21133
THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Do we need to establish a police force in space?
Another Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered
The First Americans? South Carolina’s Controversial Topper Site Yields New Secrets
President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Great Granddaughter Speaks About His Meeting With Extraterrestrials
Mysterious White Dwarf Pulsar with Radiation “Whip” Found
The Ancient Giants Who Ruled America: The Missing Skeletons and the Great Smithsonian Cover-Up
Giants on Record: America's Hidden History, Secrets in the Mounds and the Smithsonian Files
The Encyclopedia of Ancient Giants in North America
Lost Race of the Giants: The Mystery of Their Culture, Influence, and Decline throughout the World
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of P&M Network images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the Phantoms and Monsters Network
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Network - All Rights Reserved