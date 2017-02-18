Weekend 2 Cents: MIB Question Entity Witness -- Sasquatch May Become ‘Official Cryptid’ of Washington -- Arcane Radio...PA. UFO/Anomalies Investigator Stan Gordon

MIB Question Entity Witness
Dartmouth, MA - 2016-07-30: Out on the deck at a party with my family. I heard a like a jet sound coming from the sky so I told my cousins and they heard it too but they thought it was a jet so I went along with it after a few minutes. I realized it was something strange it landed with a figure coming out me and my cousin were freaking out and soon my aunt, mother, father, and grandmother came rushing out and we just were shaking. The entity was walking near us so what we did was drive off and my cousins and aunt stood there watching it until we came back home and saw it peaking in the window then suddenly it ran back into the UFO and flew off. Days later these men in black come to my aunt's house and asked her about the witness. - MUFON
This week we welcome our friend & colleague, Pennsylvania UFO / anomalies investigator Stan Gordon to Arcane Radio. Stan has been the leading authority on anomalous activity in the Keystone State for the past 50 years. Since the late 1960’s, Stan has lectured to the public on the UFO subject, as well as appearing on numerous radio shows and TV productions. He has written three 'casebooks', including his most recent 'Astonishing Encounters.' We'll surely have a lot to discuss. Don't miss this interesting show! Join us on Wednesday February 22nd - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat.
Facebook event page: Stan Gordon - PA. UFO / Anomalies Investigator
Bill would make Sasquatch ‘official cryptid’ of Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new bill seeks to designate Sasquatch as the “official cryptid” of Washington state.
A cryptid is defined by Oxford dictionary as an “animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated.”
The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center, was introduced this week.
The measure says that Sasquatch – also known as Bigfoot or Forest Yeti – has “made immeasurable contributions to Washington state’s cultural heritage and ecosystem.”
