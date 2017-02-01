The Life of the Party

“Had a party at our house many, many years ago, people mingling throughout on into the backyard, music blasting, folks drinking, dancing in the living room, typical party scene. At one point, three or four of us had been sitting on the couch talking. One guy I didn't recognize, but as a co-host, I wanted to make him feel included and so I struck up a conversation with him. I had seen him in several spots throughout the evening, standing or sitting amidst the crowd, yet always silent, preoccupied. So here was my chance to at least cheer him up, and maybe find out who he was.



After 3 or 4 ice-breakers that went nowhere, no matter what I'd ask or say, he'd just continue sitting, staring straight ahead, I started to feel slighted. I mean, it was my party, he could beg off or something, say he'd rather not talk, but he didn't have to be rude. I made up my mind to confront him on his lack of response, he had no problem drinking my booze, so the least he could do was acknowledge I was talking to him. I reached out my hand to smack him on his shoulder and leaned over toward him to make certain he'd know I was addressing him. I started to say something like, "Heh, dude, didja hear me? I'm asking you a question," and as my hand reached his shoulder, he dissolved into a million little pixels and vanished. My hand fell clean through where he had been and bounced off the couch cushion below.



I spent the rest of the night going from friend to friend, verifying they had seen the guy around during the evening. Several had, but no one knew who he was or had spoken to him. Granted, we had taken some Belladonna or Jimson Seed/Weed earlier in the eve, but it is quite odd to have such a localized hallucination of one man amidst a crowd throughout the course of one evening, when all else proceeded as business as usual, and I was not the only one to see him, just the only one to try touching him, causing his disappearance.



A friend from that place/time did the same stuff at his apartment one night & had no ill effects, except that, he said all night long, a Native American mother w/a babe in arms, sat in the corner of his room, never saying a word, and just stared at him all night long until the next day, when she faded away. I wonder about boundaries crossed during experiences like this. Is it all in our heads? Or have other dimensions, and their inhabitants, been made visible to us, for the short time the veil is breached."

NOTE: I've heard my share of strange experiences while using Peyote and mushrooms. Native Americans use Peyote in ancient prayer ceremonies and healing. Psychoactive alkaloids (Mescaline) are also used in professional and recreational transcendence practices, including meditation, psychonautics, and psychedelic psychotherapy. Belladonna (Nightshade) and Jimson Weed contains tropane alkaloids. These toxins include atropine, scopolamine and hyoscyamine, which cause a bizarre delirium, intense visions and hallucinations, and are also used as pharmaceutical anticholinergics. Is it possible that these substances caused different people to see the same vision? IMO, that's doubtful...it seems something else was responsible for that phenomenon. Lon