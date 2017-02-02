Seeing Edna

Tom McKee, an ex-police officer living in Toronto, Canada wrote in to Beyond The Darkness to tell of his weird experience:
“Going back about 30 years, I met my wife by introduction from her older sister, Edna, who I occasionally dated but was also a good friend for about two years. Sad to say, about six months after I started dating my wife, Edna had an abscessed tooth pulled and it refused to heal. This apparently was a catalyst for a fast moving form of cancer which took her in about six weeks. She was only 32.
About 4 weeks after her passing, I was at my wife Gloria's apartment and at about 3 AM got up to heed the call of nature, if you know what I mean. At this point, let me describe the apartment: The front door opens into the living room. Directly in front of you is the doorway to the left; the kitchen and dining room running along side the living room. Turning right from the front door living room is a thirty foot hallway leading to two bedrooms off to the left and a bathroom at the end of the hall. Okay, I got you oriented, I hope. \
As I come out of the bathroom and the light from it illuminates the front door living room area, I see, plain as day, kind of leaning on the floor – imagine a runner in the ready position at the start of a race - it's Edna! She's wearing a burgundy colored blouse, dark pants and her hair is quite long. It had been cut back due to the disease and the look on her face is one of total surprise at my sudden appearance. At this sight, I say something like, Jesus! Probably quite loudly as Gloria, who has been laying awake in bed waiting her turn, comes running out of the bedroom to see what's happening. Of course, by that time, her sister's gone. I am, to say the least, quite shaken. I explain to her what I saw and then we go down the hall to investigate.
Needless to say, there was no one there but laying on the floor where it had fallen off the shelf is a 5X10 picture of Edna wearing the same outfit. Hair worn long and smiling at us. Still gives me chills re-telling this tale.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness, January 30, 2017
