Daily 2 Cents: White-Bearded Humanoid in UFO Craft -- 'Ghost Plane' Has Been Seen For Decades -- 'Jesus' in the Sky

White-Bearded Humanoid in UFO Craft
Around 1972-74 out playing in fields with friends we notice hear sound nothing then seemingly from no where an object appears it looks as if it is white silvery undefined size but large window at front of it. It appears far away but a man is looking at us he appears very close even now can still visualize him, white hair white beard wearing a kind of silvery suit he is just watching us we stand looking up don't know for how long remember no fear while looking at him others are in the background behind the man a feeling one was a woman but unsure.
then like a switch has been turned on myself and my friends start running away to our homes, we have never spoken of the events now or at the time not a word like it didn't happen to them.
unsure how long we watched or were watched, this did not happen in the country side but a large housing estate in Glasgow, Scotland and at the time this happened a population of over 50000 people - MUFON
**********
Hungry Owls Becoming Roadkill
JEROME, Idaho (KBOI) — Dozens of dead owls have been reported by drivers along Interstate-84 in southern Idaho making for an eerie stretch of road.
Over the weekend, Nichole Miller and Christina White of Boise were driving home to Boise from Twin Falls when they spotted some road kill along the interstate.
"I saw a bird on the side of the road -- I thought it was a chicken," Miller said. "But then we saw more (road kill) and I saw the stripes on the feathers and it was not a chicken."
It was definitely, an owl, she said. And it wasn't the only one. Miller said she and Christina lost count after spotting more than 50 dead owls during a 20-mile stretch near Jerome.
"There was more and more and more," Miller said.
Idaho Fish and Game told KBOI 2News on Monday that they're aware of the dead owls. So, what the heck is going on?
It's a simple explanation and it's not a terribly uncommon occurrence, said Mike Keckler, Idaho Fish and Game spokesman. Keckler says hungry owls are becoming victims of road kill when they target mice along the Interstate.
And, it's a deadly situation when you've got vehicles traveling 85 miles per hour.
It's unclear how many dead owls have been reportedly been killed along the road.
"It almost looks like they fell from the sky," Miller said.
A Boise State student recently published a thesis study on the dead owls in southern Idaho for the Raptor Research Center and called it "one of the world’s highest roadway mortality rates for barn owls." - Dozens of dead owls showing up along I-84: 'It's like they fell from the sky'
**********
'Jesus' in the Sky
A photograph has surfaced appearing to show a divine figure in the sky above the Pacific island nation of Tonga.
The image was taken by local resident, Joey Mataele, on New Year’s Day above his brother’s house in the village of Halaleva in Tongatapu.
With a clear outline of a head, body and feet, and a golden glow from the sun, Mr Mataele believed it was a sign from the heavens.
“This is an image that was unexpected and I know it's a miracle in my life. Thank you Lord for everything you've provided for me and my family,” he captioned the photo.
Mr Mataele’s niece, Onelua, told 7 News Online that her family interpreted the image as Jesus.
“They all thought it was an image of Jesus,” she said. “They were shocked, it was pretty random to see that.”
Ms Mataele, 23, said her uncle took two photos of the figure as the shape was developing.
In the first photo, the figure in the sky is less prominent, and is surrounded by other clouds.
But it was enough for Mr Mataele, a devout Catholic, to see an image emerging.
“He took one photo and then it kept getting brighter,” Ms Mataele said.
In the second photo, the rest of the clouds have vanished and the shape of a person can be seen.
Ms Mataele has spent most of her life living on the property in Tonga, and said she has never seen anything like it. - 'It's a miracle': Divine figure appears in clouds over Tonga
**********
'Ghost Plane' Has Been Seen For Decades
Forget beautiful scenery and fresh country air, there’s now another reason to visit the Peak District – the supernatural.
Tourists and locals have claimed to have spotted a mysterious ghost plane flying around the Derbyshire countryside in the United Kingdom.
According to reports, there have been several sightings of a Douglas Dakota aircraft that used to be flown by the RAF in the mid 20th century, one of which was reported to have crashed in the area in the 1940s.
Recently, a woman revealed that she was enjoying a country walk when she spotted a silent plane flying towards her, which then disappeared.
She isn’t alone – local Pam Orridge also saw a similar apparition while driving with her son nearly the village of Rowsley a few years ago. Read more at The mysterious UK ‘ghost plane’ that’s been spotted for decades
**********
**********
