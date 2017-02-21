Daily 2 Cents: Senath Light...Unexplained Event -- 'UFO Hunter Wars' on YouTube -- PI Claims He Uses Psychic Ability to Solve Crimes

Senath Light...Unexplained Event
I recently received the following account:
My story takes place in 1964 near Senath, Missouri. You may have already heard of the Senath Light but they aren’t as well known as other lights so I will tell you what I have heard about them. It has taken me 53 years to talk about this except to my wife and children and even now I don’t know how I feel about it. I guess I need to know if anyone can explain what happened.
I grew up near a small town in the bootheel of Missouri and graduated in the spring of 1964. My dad had just bought a 1962 Chevy Impala, cherry red hardtop convertible and I thought it was the sweetest car I had ever seen. (This will be important to the story shortly) I grew up with my cousin Bill on my dad’s side and my cousin Rudy on my mother’s side and Rudy’s best friend was Kenneth. We were all bumming around in my dad’s new car and we happened to pick up another friend named Mike who was hitchhiking into town.
We had no plans so someone suggested we go see the Senath Light. The legend is that you park your car, turn the lights and engine off and you may get to see them. While they are around, you can’t get your car started and you can’t get near enough to them to actually catch them. A group of college kids are supposed to have made an attempt to find out what they are and according to the stories, they surrounded one and closed the circle on it and it just disappeared before they could find out what it was.
We decided to go even though Kenneth wasn’t too enthused about it. We went down the dirt road next to a field and turned around facing the way we came in. On the other side from the field there was a drainage ditch full of rain water. The field past the drainage ditch was completely under water except for a small island way out in the middle of the field. I’m not sure if that field was a rice field or if it was just flooded from the recent heavy rains.
After a while Kenneth got bored and decided to take a walk. We all figured he would try to sneak up on us and scare us so we all kept watching for him. After another 45 minutes to an hour with no action we all got pretty bored and decided to leave but Kenneth wasn’t back yet. We honked the horn and shouted to him then we listened for an answer. At first we didn’t hear anything but then we heard a very faint voice saying, “help me”.
We finally located the direction and it was coming from the flooded field. I tried to move the car so I could point the headlights in that direction but my car would not start. We all got a little nervous but couldn’t think of anything else to do but keep trying. After what had to be 5 minutes of trying I finally got it started and turned the car toward the voice. During all this time we could still hear him calling out to us to help him. The headlights reached to the little dry island in the middle of the field and we could actually see Kenneth. There were about a dozen trees on the island and he was sitting on the ground leaning against one of them.
Mike stayed with the car while my 2 cousins and I started to go out there. We realized we would have to walk through the flooded field so we took off our shoes and socks and rolled our pants legs up above our knees. We made it to him and he was just sitting there moaning and sort of delirious and still asking for help. I shined the flashlight on him and he had three scratches across his forehead that were almost dripping blood but mostly just abrasions. We tried to get him to tell us what happened but couldn’t get anything out of him. We were really scared by this time and all got the strong feeling of being watched.
My cousins were both big boys so they picked him up, one on each side and carried him back to the car. I followed behind and felt like it was the longest walk I had ever experienced. We got him into the back seat of the car and we decided we needed to get him to town and try to see a doctor. He had a very high fever and his head was hurting terribly. I started driving, and all of a sudden he went absolutely crazy and started kicking the door and window trying to get out of the car. The two guys in back with him couldn’t hold him down and he kicked so hard he left his foot imprints in the upholstery on the door. (Kenneth was always the most respectful person I’ve ever known regarding other people’s property and he would never have done damage to my dad’s new car if he was in his right mind.) He finally settled down and we were able to get some information from him.
He said he was just walking along the dirt road and the next thing he knew it felt like he was floating or being carried. He woke up and started trying to call to us but he didn’t know for sure how he got there or how he got the scratches. We got to town and decided we had better clean the mud off us so we pulled into a little drive-in hamburger place. We got out and the three of us started to go inside to clean up and told Kenneth that he should go with us so he could get the mud off himself. The really weird thing is, he had no mud on him and he still had his shoes and socks on. We have no idea how he got out there.
To my knowledge, none of us ever spoke about that night with each other. I don’t know why we didn’t but it just seemed like we didn’t really want to know what happened. Kenneth was killed in Vietnam so we may never know what really happened. If he pulled a fast one on us, he really did a number on all of us. GT
**********
PI Claims He Uses Psychic Ability to Solve Crimes
Troy Griffin walked across a bridge in Colorado, searching for a body.
He brought search dogs and a team of volunteers with him, but his main set of tools are his visions.
Griffin is a self-proclaimed psychic detective. Shunning the crystal ball, tarot cards and tea leaves of his fellow intuitives, he says he uses his psychic powers to solve crimes.
"I've worked on … about a 100 cases overall," Griffin said.
He says he's built a business out of bringing the paranormal into police work, charging up to $250 an hour for his investigative work.
He recently worked a missing person's case that gripped the nation. Kelsie Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant and disappeared in February 2013 after making a late night drive from her home in Denver to see her boyfriend in Pueblo, Colorado. Her family never saw or heard from her again.
Four years after her unsolved disappearance, Schelling's mother Laura Saxton is still searching for her daughter and is grateful for Griffin's help.
"We just want her back, and well do whatever it takes to get her back," Saxton said. "Any time you can find anybody who sincerely wants to help it means a lot because people come and go very quickly."
Using Griffin's supposed psychic intuition and some anonymous tips, they searched a sparsely populated area in Pueblo, Colorado, where Griffin was trying to clue in on any sign of Schelling. Read more at Private detective claims to use his supposed psychic powers to solve crimes
**********
Rival YouTube Channel Claims SecureTeam10 Damages 'Real' UFO Research
Controversial channel earns its owner up to £600 a day, but fellow UFO believers have questioned the accuracy of the films he posts.
A YOUTUBE channel that claims to post UFO sightings has been blasted as a fake… by another online publisher devoted to extra-terrestrial mysteries.
SecureTeam10 has published videos claiming to show aliens zooming past the International Space Station, a fortress on the moon and black cubes sucking energy from the sun in the past year alone.
These have been picked up by news outlets across the world and are so popular they earn the operator of the YouTube channel up to £600 a day, according to figures from the website SocialBlade.
But now a representative from rival Lion's Ground has presented The Sun Online with a dossier of evidence which suggests SecureTeam10's videos are not the unquestionable evidence of extraterrestrial visitations some people would like them to be - and are damaging "real" UFO research. Read more at STAR WARS World famous UFO hunter under fire over claims his videos do NOT prove existence of extraterrestrials… by rival alien spotter
**********
Fisher Seen in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confirming the sighting of a mammal not seen in Iowa in about 150 years.
DNR officials said a trail camera photo of a fisher was taken by Ryan Cross in November in Allamakee County.
“The Minnesota DNR reports that fishers are expanding into southeast Minnesota, which is likely where this one came from,” the DNR said on Facebook. “We don't know right now if fishers will reestablish themselves in Iowa, but it's certainly interesting!”
The fisher is a carnivore and a cousin to the weasel, otter and mink, and they are known for their fierceness.
NOTE: The Fisher or 'Fishercat' has been expanding it's range throughout the upper tier of the US. Here in Pennsylvania, where it was reintroduced in 1994, Fishers are doing well and are the second-largest member of the weasel family found in the state. The otter, another reintroduced species, is slightly larger. Adult fishers weigh up to 20 lbs, about the size of a large house cat. Lon
**********
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters - "A collection of unexplained encounters submitted by regular people who felt compelled to contact me about their encounter. I truly understand their dilemma...they want answers. But can they comprehend the truth? I have also included transcriptions and vintage news reports that detail unknown beasts and bizarre events. Black-eyed people, humanoids, entities, Bigfoot and hairy hominids, flying monsters and winged anomalies, upright canines, Dogman, Pennsylvania's lycans and more cryptids."
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
'Tully monster' mystery is far from solved, group argues
Recurrent mystery 'crop circle' formations in Top End Northern Territory town
This 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Age Sword Is Absolutely Incredible
10 Dirty Little Secrets From NASA
A Million People Live in These Underground Nuclear Bunkers
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Phantoms & Monsters: Mysterious Encounters
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Flying Ships, Humanoids, and Creatures of the Subterranean World
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of P&M Network images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of the Phantoms and Monsters Network
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Network - All Rights Reserved