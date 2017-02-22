Daily 2 Cents: Ghostly Premonition? -- Another Orange Alligator Photographed -- Bigfoot...or Not?

“Around 2005, not long after Katrina. I live in the south. My wife and I were in the bed sleeping. Well, I woke up to get something to drink and use the restroom. When I went in the kitchen - there is a sort of long hallway that opens into three kitchen and dining area - so I'm in the kitchen in the fridge getting some orange juice, there is my wife in the hallway. So I'm like 'What's wrong, did I wake you?' and she says nothing, so I look at her kinda sleepy eyed and go use the bathroom.



Later, when I went to bed, there she is laying in the bed. I asked her if she had to use the restroom and she had no idea what I was talking about. I kinda freak out. I'm telling her, 'Yeah right.' So now she is awake and kinda crabby. I woke her up. She says, 'I've been sleeping the entire time. I have been right here in the bed. I never got up.'



I have no idea what that was that night. I gets chills thinking about it. She passed away in 2012 from cancer. I always wonder if it was a premonition or I don't know what.”

