Daily 2 Cents: Dogman Stares Through Driver's Window -- Huge UFO Over Summit Hill, PA -- Blue Jellyfish Bloom

This is something my father told me. Back in the early fifties, he was driving down a rural road in Knox County, Illinois about one o'clock in the morning, coming home after coon hunting. He saw what looked like a shaggy long hair dog that was pretty good size running in the ditch. He slowed down and so did the animal. They both stopped and looked at each other. The thing stood up on it's hind legs and walked up out of the ditch. It walked up to the drivers window and stared in at him! After a short time my father drove off and this thing ran along behind his car until my dad finally out ran this thing. My dad was a very honest and serious person and would not make up stories.

I fear the fisherman stayed out a bit too long...

Summit Hill, PA - 2017-01-30: i saw a ufo.... no joke!... all i can say is wow! i was coming home from wal-mart about 8:15 pm on rt 902. i was driving on buggies mt. off to the right a police officer was dealing a person with car trouble. i came down buggies, and was on the straight away heading to summit hill. it's about 1/2 mile long before going up the hill to the house. then i look up and saw lights. first let me say the road is dark, and it was snowing. 4 cars in front of me started to slow down. the lights were blinking one after another. going round and round. i couldn't believe what i was seeing. it was a ufo! a very big ufo. moving very slow heading north. as if it was looking for some thing. did i say it was big, so big! about 300 ft off the ground. then it just hug the mt. and keep moving so slow. we flew up the hill. the other 4 cars and my self. i came home and made a few phone calls. one to 911. it was a wow, wow night. i never saw a ufo before. it was as long as my block. wow!

Visitors to the Australian east coast at the weekend were greeted by a thick blanket of blue jellyfish. Charlotte Lawson, who had been visiting the beach at Queensland's Deception Bay on Sunday afternoon, couldn't believe her eyes when she came across the spectacle. "[When] we got closer we realised it was jellyfish," she said. "It was like bubble wrap across the beach. There was only a meter of sand between the jellyfish and the concrete." According to marine scientists, the peculiar phenomenon is known as 'bloom'. "Jellyfish bloom is part of their lifecycle and if the winds blow just right and if the water level falls with the tide, then they get stranded," said marine biologist Dr Lisa-Ann Gershwin.