Daily 2 Cents: Alien Attack During Blackout -- Golfer Attacked by Alligator -- 'Glassine' Beings Phenomenon

Gosh, my story happened so long ago – not sure I even had children at the time so it had to have been over 25 years ago! At the time I was convinced our house was haunted because of other strange things that had happened in the house. (too tired to type the rest of the stories - too long to type but can share some of the other odd things another time!)



A friend and I were sitting in a room upstairs that was my living room at the time, she had been visiting. (I wonder if she remembers this event as at the time she was not in touch with this side of her that she now is aware of.) Anyway, we were just hanging out and we both saw what I call “the mist” come up the steps and at the top/landing it formed into a human shape, much like described in David Paulide’s book which has just been introduced to me today. (Closest description I can come up with is the look of beaming to places on Star Trek). As soon as I looked directly at it, it “whooshed” out of the human shape and into what was currently our upstairs bedroom — sort of like the “lines of flight” that one is reminded of when the Road Runner runs and disappears out of a Looney Tunes scene!



I don’t remember any sounds but I remember feeling pretty creeped out - and cold. The next and only “sighting” I had with that pixel-type figure was in my basement about 10-15 years later. I actually put my hands in front of me because I felt I was going to run into it - and it just vanished into thin air. You know that feeling that you get if your eyes are closed or you are blindfolded and you can sense something in your personal space? That’s how it was. NOTE: names removed

I remember this event clearly as my middle sister was in labour with her first child.I was 21 at the time (there have many events prior and since this, but we can discuss this at a latter time) - I was in bed asleep when i suddenly woke up feeling afraid and fearful. All the lights in the street had gone off.Ever since I was a child, I have always had to have a light on to sleep.I looked out of my window and saw the whole town (for as far as I could see) was completely black - I panicked.I had no source of light, my heart was racing - I went back to bed, closed my eyes and tried to sleep.Must have been 10-15 minutes later I heard a buzzing and a whirring sound.I have heard this many times before and knew what was going to happen next.My body became ridged (even my tongue was ridged and numb - which is common this type of experience), I tried to move my body, but I was unable to move. I tried to call for help ( as my parents bedroom was nearby ) but I was unable to speak or open my mouth.Suddenly there were hands grabbing my arms, legs and around my chest. I was thrusted into the sir and towards the ceiling.I tried to struggle free and cry out 'no! I don't want to go!'But I couldn't move and unable to speak or open my mouth.I remember going up and feeling the ceiling going through my body. - I can remember how it felt and it's texture, which really had to explain in written form.As I started to pass through the was suddenly released and fell back down through the roof and ceiling and landing hard onto my bed. The velocity was so great the my bedding flew up around me.In the morning, I told my late mother what had happened - there were no marks on my hand or legs. However, when we inspected my sternum there were clear finger marks. When my mother inspected my back there, were 2 fingerprints (were my shoulder blades meet) that looked like thumbprints) -**********NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Every golfer needs a putter he can rely on — especially when an alligator decides to play through.North Fort Myers resident Tony Aarts used his Cleveland Golf putter to subdue a 10-foot gator that attacked him Wednesday as he was approaching the fourth hole at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club.“As I was walking about 5 to 6 feet away from the water I heard a splash, and as soon as I heard that splash I knew it was an alligator, and he got me,” Aarts said.The gator grabbed Aarts by his right ankle. He wound up on his back and rolled into the nearby water hazard as they struggled.“I remember having a club in my hand, and as soon as he had me in the water up to my waist, I started hitting him over the head,” Aarts said.The gator didn’t give up easily, and soon the water was up to Aarts’ chest.**********The South American country has declared a state of emergency following a mass influx of the insects.First reported back in January, the vast swarm has already managed to cover over 1,000 hectares of crops in the province of Santa Cruz and is threatening to spread even further.Plagues of locusts are generally unheard of in Bolivia, despite the fact that its neighbor Argentina has had to deal with swarms of the insects since the 1920s.A new government unit has now been set up in an effort to address the problem with plans to fumigate over 17,000 hectares of crops to stop the insects endangering the food supply."We will create a 500-metre-wide ring around the area affected and fumigate inside, working alongside the local authorities," said Agriculture Secretary Mauricio Ordonez.********************A few weeks ago, I first reported on a variety of UFO sightings in non-specific areas of north Lancaster Co. PA, radiating within a few miles from the 40.2513,-76.1366 center coordinates (summit of Tester Mt.). Other UFO reporting agencies have made a note of similar activity, but to a lesser degree. On 2/10/2017 I started to receive reports of 'multiple unknown entities' on the properties of these UFO witnesses. As well, the types of UFOs and the activity on the summit has changed.I received Butch's initial written report on the investigation in north Lancaster Co. Saturday evening. I talked to him earlier, in which he did acknowledge new activity on the summit and theDiagnostics with equipment will begin today. I hope to go there this week...after which, I will release more details. Lon********************