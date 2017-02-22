'Cloaked' Entity Encounter?

I recently received the following account:
I've been an avid follower of 'Phantoms and Monsters' for years, but have never bothered to submit any of the strange encounters that I've had during my life. However, the reports of "cloaked" entities reminded me of one of the strangest.
During the fall of 2010, I don't remember the exact date, my friend Jeffrey and I decided to go to our local 'Game Stop' late in the evening. We left the mall shortly before they closed at 9:00PM, and the weather outside had decided the rain. This is important, as it led to me deciding to take back roads home instead of using the interstate, and it also allowed us to see what we did. The area is quite rural, and in seconds you go from city to countryside.
After crossing one of the bridges over Interstate 55, the road has a small depression, and then has a long hillside. As we neared the bottom of the depression, there was another car headed towards us at the top of the hill about 500 feet away, and then SOMETHING ran across the road just a few feet in front of my vehicle. The reason I say something is because there was nothing there, almost as if there was a hole in the rain. Imagine an animal about the size of a large cat or a dog the size of a Cocker Spaniel running through the rain, and then take away the animal. I could see the raindrops hitting its back, roughly 18 inches above the pavement, and the rain drops hitting the pavement around it on all sides. From the pattern it left in the rain I had the impression that it was a four-legged creature, due to the raindrop pattern being about 2.5 feet long and about 1 foot wide and 1.5 foot in height. It only took it about two seconds to cross in front of us, from right to left. After it disappeared, I asked Jeffrey "Did you see that?" His reply was "I did, but I wasn't going to say anything because I didn't want you to think I was crazy!" I have seen many things in my life, some of which I may share later, but this incident has to be the oddest one of all. I would really appreciate any insight you or any of your other readers would have about such creatures.
If you have any questions feel free to contact me, but I really have no other way to describe what we saw that night. Thank you for taking the time to read my account, and thank you for all you do to help people understand the things we see and experience that cannot be explained. SO
I contacted the witness for some additional information and received the following:
My sighting occurred in McComb, Mississippi, within about 50 feet of this location 31.235673, -90.485245
The most striking part of the encounter to me was that even though this thing was only feet away from us, I could clearly see the rain hitting something above the ground, but I could also see the raindrops hitting the ground on the other side. Thinking back, the center of the mass seemed to be somewhat darker than the surroundings, but still invisible. There didn't seem to be a head to the creature, because the drops that were hitting in midair were pretty much level to the ground. Also, I don't recall seeing splashes from feet hitting the ground. I'm quite sure that if it had been an animal crossing our path, it would have been well illuminated by me headlights and the ones from the approaching vehicle. But whatever this was did not so much as cast a shadow from the lights. Out of the many paranormal/UFO encounters I've had in my life, this is the main one that keeps me scratching me head.
Thank you so much for your interest in this strangeness, and I hope you have a good outcome in your current investigation. SO
NOTE: I'm interested in the readers' thoughts on this anomaly. I have my own theories, and expressed these to the witness. What do you think? Lon
