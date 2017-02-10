Black-Eyed Being Encounter Results in Pregnancy?

Well, it's been a particularly busy Friday...there have been several reports coming my way. I received the following account on Thursday evening. For some reason, the scenario seems similar to another previous incident...though I cannot find a written record of it:
Hi - 6 years ago, I had an unusual experience, which I cannot say was either 'this or that.' My husband & I lived in an apartment at the time. I was asleep in the bedroom and he was out in the living room, most likely sleeping on the sofa. I was startled awake by a very loud knocking at the front door. I was upset because it was about 2 am, and thinking it may have been one of my husband's buddies. I heard my husband get up and answer the door. As he did, something very weird occurred. I felt like I was in a 'waking dream' - losing all consciousness of the time and my surroundings. It's difficult to describe, other than I felt like I was in a bubble but still able to move about.
When I walked out of the bedroom, I couldn't locate my husband, but there were two other people standing in the living room by the sliding window. One was very tall and lanky, wearing a dark hooded cape. The other was short, like the size of a 5-year-old, dressed in a black one-piece suit that covered it's head. And yet, I had an unmistakable sense that the smaller one was the 'person in charge' of the duo and the situation. I was scared since I thought these two were up to 'no good' and I couldn't understand why my husband had let them in - at the same time wondering where he was. I stood still, staring at them, and trying to get a better look at their faces. The short one was turned away and it never showed it's face. But the tall one raised it's head and stared right back at me. It looked like a young man with sallow skin - but his eyes were solid black! I remember his face was human-like, but that something was just not right. I know there was more, but I simply don't remember any further details.
The only thing that I recall is waking up late the next morning, walking out into the kitchen and asking my husband if anyone knocked on the door last night. He said, "Yeah, someone knocked, but when I opened the door, no one was there!" He said he looked outside and into the parking lot. He couldn't figure it out, how someone could knock and get away so quickly without being seen or heard. He was sure it wasn't a neighbor. He said he had a sick feeling after it happened. I didn't tell him what had happened to me - though we have discussed it since then.
About a 2 months later, I discovered that I was pregnant. But that was impossible because I was told before we got married that I could not conceive a child. The doctor looked at my tests and scans from a previous examination and determined that my eggs were not viable...but he again confirmed that I was pregnant. Calculation of the time when I conceived fell within the period in which we had the strange experience with the 2 unknown beings.
The pregnancy went well and I gave birth to a healthy baby girl. But I have wondered if the encounter had something to do with me being able to conceive a child. Am I being paranoid? Jaye
NOTE: Should Jaye be paranoid? Is it possible that she had a close encounter that physically altered her? She agreed to allow me to share her account. I have asked her to keep in contact. Lon
