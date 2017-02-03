Another 'Butler Gargoyle?'

It was in 2013. My father worked at a company located off the road behind AK Steel in Lyndora, PA near Butler, PA. I was driving to pick him up from work one night and caught a glimpse of something in the sky. It was huge had wings of a prehistoric animal (Pterosaur) that looked to be around 8-10 ft wing span! I never told my father what I saw right before I picked him up. Scared the sh*t out of me then and still does when I think of what I'd seen. DM
NOTE: I wrote back to DM for more information, but have not received anything further. I sent a note to Stan Gordon, who verifies other similar sightings have occurred in the same general area. Of course, this sighting reminds me of the 'Butler Gargoyle' that was first reported by Stan Gordon several years ago. Could this be the same creatures...or another?
In early 2014, I was contacted by the witness of a winged humanoid that was originally reported to researcher Stan Gordon. The witness stated that he had subsequent sightings after his first report. Below is Stan Gordon's first sighting report...then followed by the new information given to me by the witness:
On March 21, 2011, I was contacted by a witness who reported having an encounter with a very strange creature during the early morning hours of March 18, 2011. The incident occurred on a rural road in Butler County between Chicora and East Brady. The witness, a businessman passing through the area, stated that “this was the freakiest thing I ever saw, and it made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.”
The man told me that he was driving down the road when from about a ¼ mile away, he observed something on the right side in a grassy area. His first thought was that it was a deer. The driver stepped on the gas to move closer to get a better view. From about 50 yards away, he observed something that appeared to be hunched down, and then stood up. The driver then observed a very tall muscular creature.
At this point, the driver had his high beams on and watched as the creature walked in front of a yellow reflective road sign, then crossed the two lane road in three long steps and continued into a wooded area. What he saw was a humanoid figure that stood at least 8 feet tall that appeared to have smooth leather-like skin that was of either a darker tan or light brown color.
The creature never looked at the witness, and was only observed from its side. The head appeared to be flat in the front section, and then rounded out. “At the top back of skull, it was like one of those aerodynamic helmets. The top was not quite a point, but looked like a ridge on top of the head.” The face was flat, and the eyes were not clearly defined, but the man thought that they might have been pointed in the corner. The ear that was observed on the left side was long and flat, and came up and back and was pointed backwards like a flap.
The arms were muscular and a little longer than that of a human. The hands looked more like a claw, but the number of fingers was unclear. One physical trait that stood out were the extremely muscular legs. The witness stated that it was hard to explain, but the legs did not move like that of a human, and “looked like they bent backwards.” The witness also saw what appeared to be wings on its back which were tucked into its body, with the wing tips extending toward the side of its head.
No unusual sounds or smells where noticed during the observation which was estimated to have been about 7-8 seconds. As the motorist approached the location where the creature entered the woods, it could no longer be seen. The next day the witness decided to drive back to the location of the encounter to look for any evidence. The ground conditions were not suitable for tracks, and nothing was found. The witness did, however, measure the road sign that the creature had walked in front of. The sign was just over 8 feet high, and the head of the creature was estimated to have reached about 4 inches above the sign.
Stan notes later sightings reported to other investigators:
Since that initial report that I received concerning this strange encounter, it has been learned that other local residents from that same area also reported seeing a similar unknown creature. Dan Hageman, Director of BORU (Butler Organization of Research on the Unexplained), also received several reports from that same time period and general location. The following are some of the BORU summary reports on these incidents:
March 26, 2011 - Kepple’s Corner - Two witnesses were driving to Butler when they witnessed a dark tan, 8 feet tall winged entity. The face appeared smashed in. It had a muscular body and a head that went to a point. The arms were long and it appeared to have claws for fingers. When it crossed the road it seemed to lope with each stride. The witnesses stopped the car in shock and sat there until another car came and they had to move. The witness is willing to take a lie detector test to prove what he saw.
March, 2011 - East Brady - A witness was riding his motorcycle two miles past a custard stand and saw a large animal. It was bent over as if looking for something. As the witness got to within 75 feet of the creature it stood up. It was at least 8-9 feet tall, and the arms hung down below its knees. The skin looked like leather and it was very dark. Its eyes were swept up in the corners and it had a pointed head. It was very muscular and looked like it had wings on the side of its head. It also appeared angry. The creature then bolted into the woods. The witness stated that if anything it was straight from hell and it needed to go back.
March, 2011- Rimersburg - Two witnesses had just left the ice cream stand headed for Rimersburg and noticed something crossing the road. They came to within about 35 feet of the creature. They stated that it was at least 9 feet tall and had dark brown skin, long arms and broad shoulders. It had a pointed head, flat forehead, and pointed ears and what appeared to be wings on its back. The body was extremely muscular and there were four finger-like claws on each hand. The eyes were squinted but swept upwards at the corners. As the creature turned, the whole body would turn. The movement of the arms was not normal. The mouth looked like a slit. The wings looked like see-through mesh and resembled wings on a bat. The claws were black as coal. The witness stated that this thing was straight from hell.
There is information coming in that a similar creature has been reportedly seen again in the same general areas of Butler County since about mid-July of 2012. Campers and others are rumored to have seen a strange large winged creature.
Here is the report I received from the original witness and his subsequent sightings:
Lon
About two weeks later (2 weeks after March 18, 2011, the original sighting) I was driving on the same road in the opposite direction. It was just after daylight. Not even a mile from initial spot of first sighting, I witnessed on my left in a field the same creature hunched down about 10 feet beside a round bale of hay. Even hunched down this thing was about 3 feet taller than the bale. It was looking straight at me. I did not notice any glowing or strangeness to its eyes. In the light of the morning and being to the west side of the bale it had a gray cast to it. It's hands/claws were black and down on the ground like you would see a gargoyle statue. There was not any snow on the ground, just the hay field and round bales.
I slowed down and watched it. The wings were partially seen on it's back above the shoulders, just like a gargoyle statue.
About a month after that I witnessed it next to a wooded area in a hollow about 500 yards from previous sighting. It was going into the woods around dusk. I saw it from the side and then its back as it entered the woods.
I know others have seen it as well. I intentionally left out details of my first sighting. I did not report my second or third sightings in order to wait and see if anyone else would report it. And if they did, what they had seen. I was hoping I was not the only one to see it. Turns out many people have seen it and a few reported it.
When I had my sighting I did not know where or who to report something like this to. After a search on internet I found Stan Gordon's web site, so I asked him not to give out my name. I have heard from locals in the area that it's been seen for years.
There are many farms in this location and a family had a history of something going on, but never told too many people about it. I even did some research into the sightings. There are newspaper reports going way back of this. It's the same area the historic “Chicora Meteor” explosion took place. Although not related I did find out that in the 70’s there had been a bunch of sightings of this and a hair creature that is still seen north of there.
It was great to talk on the phone and know I am not the only one seeing these things. I am still looking into it. I had not been a paranormal or weird creature person. But after this, I have been trying to figure out what it is. RK
