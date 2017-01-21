Weekend 2 Cents: The 'Nightcrawler' Sightings & Mystery -- Arcane Radio...'Investigation Updates'

The 'Nightcrawler' Sightings & Mystery
David Weatherly recently posted an account about Nightcrawlers in Indiana. In 2008, a CCTV video of a 'stick person-like' creature walking through a San Diego, CA residential yard was recorded and went viral on YouTube. It was dubbed 'The Nightcrawler' and was investigated by at least 2 parties (each with an opposite opinion as to authenticity). A more recent sighting in Fresno, CA raised more questions, including...had 'The Nightcrawler' returned?
Click for video - Strange Alien Stick-like creatures caught on security camera above Fresno in Yosemite National Park
Statement with video: A retired couple was having trouble with break-ins in their Yosemite private property and aimed their security camera at the driveway to video visitors. They caught these things on their security camera and called me over to see because they know I am interested in the paranormal. They gave me this digital copy but I can't figure out what the crap they are! They remind me of the Fresno Stick-like creatures but they seem to transfer weight and there are two here. Is one a baby? What are these!? Nightcrawlers? Stickmen? Something new? What?
A later version:
Click for video 2 - Strange Alien Stick-like creatures caught on security camera above Fresno in Yosemite National Park
Look at the following video...does this look familiar?
Click for video - Fresno Alien, Nightcrawler, Stick Figure Stickman Surveilence Analysis - Higher Qualit
David Weatherly posted a similar sighing in Indiana - Nightcrawlers in Indiana
