Weekend 2 Cents: The 'Nightcrawler' Sightings & Mystery -- Arcane Radio...'Investigation Updates'

David Weatherly recently posted an account about Nightcrawlers in Indiana . In 2008, a CCTV video of a 'stick person-like' creature walking through a San Diego, CA residential yard was recorded and went viral on YouTube. It was dubbed 'The Nightcrawler' and was investigated by at least 2 parties (each with an opposite opinion as to authenticity). A more recent sighting in Fresno, CA raised more questions, including...had 'The Nightcrawler' returned?Statement with video:A later version:Look at the following video...does this look familiar?