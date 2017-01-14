Weekend 2 Cents: BEKs Infest Lakota Reservation -- 'Ectoplasm' in the Cemetery? - Lyle Blackburn on Arcane Radio

BEKs Infest Lakota Reservation
An investigation/shamanic group on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (Oglala Lakota - South Dakota) was called in to investigate and bless a home. The incidents began when two sisters observed a black-eyed boy outside the home. Not long later, a group of ashen-white skinned children with black eyes were seen congregating around the property, in an attempt to interact with the other children living there. The first two occasions, there was only two of them and they asked to be let inside the house to get food. The third time, a third BEK showed up and this time they asked for blood. They were never granted access to the house. The children described their voice as “not normal,” “robotic and monotone.” Pets also went missing around this time around the property. The parents of the children also recalled seeing the children. They also claimed to have noticed strange events around their home, including poltergeist activity and the sighting of, on at least two occasions, strange entities that they later thought to be alien. MS
This week we welcome cryptozoologist / author Lyle Blackburn to Arcane Radio. Lyle is an author, musician, and cryptid researcher from Texas. His investigative cryptozoology books, 'The Beast of Boggy Creek' and 'Lizard Man,' reflect his life-long fascination with legends and sighting reports of real-life 'monsters.' During his research, Lyle has often explored the remote reaches of the southern U.S. in search of shadowy creatures said to inhabit the dense backwoods and swamplands of these areas. Lyle served as a consulting producer and special episode host for the TV show 'Monsters and Mysteries in America' and was featured in the documentary film, 'Boggy Creek Monster.' He recently wrote 'Monstro Bizarro: An Essential Manual of Mysterious Monsters' which can be found on his website site at www.lyleblackburn.com. Don't miss this exciting show! Join us on Wednesday January 18th - 10PM ET / 7PM PT - go to www.arcaneradio.com and click 'Listen Live' to listen & chat.
Arcane Radio - Facebook event page - Lyle Blackburn
The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster
Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster
Rue Morgue Magazine's Monstro Bizarro
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research
'Ectoplasm' in the Cemetery?
These images were posted on Facebook...supposedly received from a cemetery worker at an undisclosed location in Ohio. Presented as/is for your interpretation.
